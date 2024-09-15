We Now Know How the Gunman Targeted Trump at His Golf Course

We're still awaiting more details about the latest assassination attempt on President Trump. But it is now quite clear that Trump was the intended target, based on recent reporting about how the gun was positioned when it was shot.

According to the Associated Press, "A man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm’s muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, as the former president was playing a round, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials."

The report continues.

The former president is safe and unharmed, and the FBI says it is investigating “what appears to be an attempted assassination” of the Republican presidential candidate. The person dropped the weapon and fled in an SUV, and was later taken into custody in a neighboring county, the officials said. The officials were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. An AK-style firearm was recovered at the scene near Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, two of the officials said. And no injuries were reported.

The golf course was partially closed while Trump played, with Secret Service agents securing the area. They were positioned a few holes ahead when they spotted an individual with a firearm near the fence, where golfers can be seen from outside the property.

Here's the 5th hole at Trump International Golf Club. Look how close those roads are. That's an easy shot for an assassin with an AK-47 and a scope. pic.twitter.com/vjYW7JhUUh — Paula Bolyard (@pbolyard) September 15, 2024

Typically, agents and officers in golf carts and on ATVs patrol several holes ahead and behind Trump, and they usually have an armored vehicle nearby to protect him in case of any threats.

Since the first assassination attempt in July, Trump's security has been increased, though apparently not enough. At Trump Tower, dump trucks form a protective barrier, and he now speaks behind bulletproof glass at outdoor rallies. After the recent incident, Trump was safely returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence.

The White House confirmed that President Biden and Vice President Harris have been briefed and would receive updates.

Martin County Sheriff William D. Snyder said the suspect was apprehended within minutes of the FBI, Secret Service and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office putting out a “very urgent BOLO” — or “be on the lookout” alert” detailing the specific vehicle sought, license plate number and occupant description. Snyder said his deputies “immediately flooded” northbound I-95, deploying to every exit between the Palm Beach County line to the south and St. Lucie County line to the north. “One of my road patrol units saw the vehicle, matched the tag and we set up on the vehicle,” Snyder said, “We pinched in on the car, got it safely stopped and got the driver in custody.” Snyder told WPTV that the suspect “was not armed when we took him out of the car.” The man had a calm, flat demeanor and showed little emotion when he was stopped by police, Snyder said, saying the suspect did not question why he was being pulled over. “He never asked, ‘what is this about?’ Obviously, law enforcement with long rifles, blue lights, a lot going on. He never questioned it,” Snyder said.

We will continue to provide more updates as they are available.

