The Greatest Scandal in Modern American History That No One Cares About

A little over eight weeks ago, President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, despite being the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee and only true primary vote recipient. He was forced out by the party elite, who watched his debate with Donald Trump and saw what most of America already knew: that Biden is senile. Biden was promptly replaced by Kamala Harris, his vice president, who has since solidified Democratic turnout and is running neck-and-neck with Trump.

But something strange has happened since Biden's ouster: the country went back to ignoring Joe Biden's senility. Photographs and footage of Biden asleep at the beach in Delaware have filled X feeds for weeks since he dropped out of the race. Just last week, Biden turned over a full Cabinet meeting to his wife, Jill, who sat herself at the head of the table and proceeded to lecture Constitutional appointees on women's health issues. Within 48 hours, Biden completely forgot the world leader he was supposed to introduce at a Quad summit, snarling at his aides, "Thank you all for being here and now, uhh, who am I introducing next? Who's next?" The leader, as it turns out, was Narendra Modi, prime minister of the most populous country on earth, India.

So, why isn't it something of an issue that the most powerful seat on the planet -- the presidency of the United States -- is being currently held as a sort of emeritus position by a doddering old fool? Why has an office once held by George Washington and Abraham Lincoln been treated as a sort of throwaway gift to a career corrupt politician, like a gold-plated watch or a set of steak knives handed to a past-his-prime salesman at a Motel 6 retirement reception?

The answer is simple: the person tasked with invoking the 25th Amendment so as to protect the presidency is Kamala Harris. And Harris cannot oust Biden. Were she to do so, that would lead to a pitched battle with Biden himself -- and Biden is already fighting mad, during his waking hours, at his defenestration at her hands. But more importantly, Harris cannot oust Biden because were she to do so, she would make explicit that which has remained implicit: she is the sitting vice president of the United States and thus responsible for the actions of the Biden-Harris administration.

The entire Democratic Party gambit -- their sleight-of-hand shell game -- relies on Biden as the red herring. Were the American people to tie Harris to Biden's record, she would lose the presidency. She has been, instead, proclaiming that she "isn't Joe Biden" while at the same time dissociating from zero of his policies. It's quite the trick. And it could only work with a compliant media and with Joe Biden still retaining the title of acting president. The minute she takes over, she becomes responsible for all of it. And Biden's record is the shoddiest of any president of our lifetimes.

And so the presidency will be sacrificed in order to advance the ambitions of Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party. The world will continue to spiral into chaos thanks to the leadership vacuum at the helm of the United States. And the Democrat-media human centipede will continue to ignore the absolute scandal that takes place every day at the White House, where a clearly befuddled octogenarian staggers from his living quarters to make unintelligible sounds before the cameras as the world burns.

