Did Kamala Just Implode Her Campaign With Another Disastrous Interview?

After reading the tea leaves, the Harris-Walz campaign discovered that it was a problem that Kamala wasn't doing interviews, and so they basically decided to put her out there and hope for the best.

Well, it's not going well, and I can't help but wonder if this is why Trump's been seeing momentum in recent polling. Frankly, I expect more movement in Trump's direction after her latest interview on Wednesday with Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC.

Seriously, this interview showed us (again) why Kamala was not the candidate that Democrats genuinely wanted to run after Joe Biden dropped out.

Ruhle pointed out that "prices are still high,” to which Kamala responded, “Yeah, I agree with you.”

When Ruhle pressed her on how she planned to combat price gouging without resorting to price controls, which could raise concerns about her principles, Kamala sidestepped the question entirely. Instead of providing a clear answer, she declared, “I am never gonna apologize for going after companies and corporations that take advantage of the desperation of the American people.”

This response was vague and failed to address Ruhle’s legitimate concerns. Kamala cited her experience as attorney general, alleging that a few companies exploit emergencies to jack up prices, but offered no evidence to support her claims or clarify her stance. “Yes, I’m going to go after them,” she reiterated, but her lack of specificity left viewers questioning the effectiveness of her plan to reduce living costs, including housing and daily necessities.

Kamala fails to explain how she plans on tackling "price gouging" without implementing price controls.



That's exactly what her plan is — Venezuelan style price controls. pic.twitter.com/zcboNd9mTU — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

My favorite word salad of the evening was Kamala showing off what she learned from her Word-of-the-Day calendar. Check it out:

Some of the work is gonna be through what we do in terms of giving benefits and assistance to state local governments around transit dollars and looking holistically at the connection between that and housing and looking holistically at the incentives we in the federal government can create for local and state governments to actually engage in planning in holistic manner that includes prioritizing affordable housing for working people.

Kamala appears to have just learned the word "holistically." pic.twitter.com/lMpxWEg3aB — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

In case you weren't keeping track, that was three uses of the word "holistic" in about 15 seconds.

When asked about how she's going pay for her plans, Kamala simply choked.

"Expanding that child tax credit, or you mentioned housing before, giving that extra money for a first home. If you can't raise corporate taxes or if GOP takes control of the Senate, where do you get the money to do that? Do you still go forward with those plans and borrow?" Ruhle asked.

"Well, but we're gonna have to raise corporate taxes," Kamala replied. "And we're gonna have to raise—we're gonna have to make sure that the biggest corporations and billionaires pay their fair share. That's just it. It's about paying their fair share."

WATCH: MSNBC’s Ruhle to Kamala Harris: If you can't raise corporate taxes, where do you get the money to fund these programs?



Kamala: "Well... but... we're going to have to raise corporate taxes." pic.twitter.com/Acz693fGd0 — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) September 25, 2024

In true Kamala style, that wasn't an answer to the question. Instead, we got meaningless talking points and a hope that she'll have a willing Congress that will enact her agenda. She clearly had no idea how to answer the question. In fact, her answer was so bad that Ruhle herself panned it after the interview aired.

"She doesn't answer the question around—if the GOP is controlling the Senate if she can't raise corporate taxes, where is she going to get the money from?" Ruhle said. "You know to expand the child tax credit and do all the things she wants to do. And she says, 'We just have to do it.' And that's great and that's a campaign promise, but-but-but the issue is, if it means we're just gonna borrow again, then what we're doing is we're just never addressing the deficit."

YIKES.



Stephanie Ruhle on her softball interview with Kamala: "she doesn't answer the question." pic.twitter.com/aPPkPGh4IV — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

It's amazing to think that the Harris-Walz campaign thinks her doing these interviews is a net-positive compared to the radio silence we were getting before. She's not helping herself with these interviews at all, and when Ruhle couldn't even deny that she wasn't answering the questions, that's just... bad..