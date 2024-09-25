Trump Speaks Out About the Looming Threats on His Life by Iran

President Trump's Campaign Communications Director, Steven Cheung, released a statement on Tuesday regarding "real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate" President Trump.

"President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States, the statement reads.

FACT-O-RAMA! Soviet defector Yuri Bezmenov warned us in 1984 that the communists have a four-point plan to take over the U.S.A. Point # 2 is to "destabilize" our nation.

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference," the statement continues. "Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump. He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again."

Iran is after Trump.https://t.co/GoIok2Qyh7 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 10-11 am! (@KDJRadioShow) September 25, 2024

There was no mention of specific plans by Iran to assassinate President Trump. Nor did the statement speak of the recent arrests of liberal wackjob Ryan Routh after he attempted to shoot Trump on a golf course earlier this month.

FACT-O-RAMA! A man named Warren Crazybull was arrested on August 1 for threatening to kill Trump, but news of the arrest only broke this week. A Pakistani man with ties to Iran was arrested earlier this month after admitting to undercover agents he had plans to kill Trump.

While searching the home of Routh's son for evidence related to Ryan Routh, the FBI located hundreds of child porn files. The younger Routh was promptly arrested.

President Trump posted his response to the numerous attempts on his life on his social media outlet Truth Social:

Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero 'NO' Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!

A United States Secret Service (USSS) whistleblower recently allegedly told Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that the USSS informed Trump that they did not have the resources to protect him at a rally in Wisconsin, even though the USSS protected Kamala Harris who held a rally the same night in the same state.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Biden-Harris administration has sent billions of dollars to Iran, despite knowing that Iranian leaders have a plan to kill Trump.

Last week, the House unanimously passed a bill providing presidential-level USSS protection to major-party presidential and vice presidential candidates for office. The Senate passed the bill unanimously as well. President-lite Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law.