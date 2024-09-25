BREAKING: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Federal Corruption Charges

A New York grand jury has reportedly indicted Mayor Eric Adams on federal corruption charges. The charges are expected to be revealed on Thursday.

News of his indictment broke late Wednesday and followed a day of New York political glitterati getting in front of the announcement and calling for his resignation.

Among those calling for his resignation was New York area congressional representative and fellow traveler Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Her far-left "Working Families Party" amplified the call for him to resign, issuing a statement saying, “Mayor Eric Adams can no longer govern. He has lost the trust of the everyday New Yorkers he was elected to serve.”

The calls for his resignation came after FBI agents raided multiple members of the New York mayor's staff.

Adams knew the feds were investigating him and his election efforts. He issued a video suggesting that the feds were unfairly targeting him.

Mayor Eric Adams issued a new videotaped statement, declaring,



"I now believe the federal government plans to charge me with federal crimes. If this happens, the charges will be completely false and founded on lies." pic.twitter.com/6oXQSakUT6 — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) September 26, 2024

The New York Times reports that the indictment concerns Adams's illegal donations from foreign countries.

The indictment remained sealed on Wednesday night, and it was unclear what charge or charges Mr. Adams will face. But the federal investigation has focused at least in part on whether Mr. Adams and his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

Adams stands for re-election in 2025 and has been under federal scrutiny for months. The City publication gives us a hint of how contentious the mayor's race has been so far.

Adams has spoken out for months about a “coordinated effort” to kick him out of City Hall in 2025 — and there have already been attempts by the city’s top progressives to figure out who could do that.

Adams is the first New York City mayor to be federally indicted in office.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.