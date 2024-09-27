Is This How Democrats Are Hoping to Steal Arizona in November?

Remember when Democrats pushed back against new laws aimed at banning illegal immigrants from voting, insisting that "it’s already illegal" and dismissing concerns as nothing more than a conspiracy theory? Well, surprise, surprise — reports have proven yet another "conspiracy theory" right.

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project and the guerilla journalists at Muckraker have teamed up to unearth a little scheme down in Arizona — registering illegal aliens to vote. And shocker, I wonder which political party those new "voters" might be supporting? I'll give you one guess, and I bet you'll get it right.

🚨BREAKING: Non-Citizens in AZ Admit Being Registered to VOTE🚨



Footage obtained by @realmuckraker shows that at one apartment complex in Phoenix, AZ, 6 non-citizens admitted to being registered to vote.



Non-citizens expressed support for Kamala Harris, and some plan to vote. pic.twitter.com/LTfbZhQ8ao — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) September 26, 2024

The illegals Muckraker interviewed said they were registered to vote at grocery stores, while others reported activists visiting their apartment complex and encouraging them to register to vote. Why does this matter? In 2020, fewer than 11,000 votes tipped Arizona's electoral votes to Biden.

Fast forward to today, and recent polling shows former President Donald Trump holding a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, a critical swing state. With the race shaping up to be just as tight in 2024, the integrity of voter registration efforts takes on even greater significance — as does the lack of concern from the left.

It gets worse. The Oversight Project tried to track these individuals on the voter rolls but came up empty-handed — they were nowhere to be found.

We attempted to locate these individuals on AZ voter rolls and were unable to find them.



Non-citizens have shoddy address history records and often use fake documents and names.



It is unclear exactly what information these individuals gave when registering to vote. — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) September 26, 2024

This development comes just days after the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled that nearly 98,000 people with unverified citizenship documents are still eligible to vote in state and local elections.

"The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot. The voters already were entitled to cast ballots in federal races, including for president and Congress, regardless of how the court ruled," the Associated Press reported last week. "Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County recorder, had disagreed on what status the voters should hold. Richer asked the high court to weigh in, saying Fontes ignored state law by advising county officials to let affected voters cast full ballots."

Considering how close recent elections in Arizona have been, this decision could result in illegals making the difference in tight elections. This means that Trump needs to win outside the margin of fraud.