Is This How Democrats Are Hoping to Steal Arizona in November?

Matt Margolis | 1:11 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Matt York

Remember when Democrats pushed back against new laws aimed at banning illegal immigrants from voting, insisting that "it’s already illegal" and dismissing concerns as nothing more than a conspiracy theory? Well, surprise, surprise — reports have proven yet another "conspiracy theory" right.

Advertisement

The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project and the guerilla journalists at Muckraker have teamed up to unearth a little scheme down in Arizona — registering illegal aliens to vote. And shocker, I wonder which political party those new "voters" might be supporting? I'll give you one guess, and I bet you'll get it right.

The illegals Muckraker interviewed said they were registered to vote at grocery stores, while others reported activists visiting their apartment complex and encouraging them to register to vote. Why does this matter? In 2020, fewer than 11,000 votes tipped Arizona's electoral votes to Biden. 

Fast forward to today, and recent polling shows former President Donald Trump holding a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in Arizona, a critical swing state. With the race shaping up to be just as tight in 2024, the integrity of voter registration efforts takes on even greater significance — as does the lack of concern from the left.

Advertisement

Recommended: Left-Leaning Parents Are Teaching Their Kids to Hate

It gets worse. The Oversight Project tried to track these individuals on the voter rolls but came up empty-handed — they were nowhere to be found.

This development comes just days after the Arizona Supreme Court unanimously ruled that nearly 98,000 people with unverified citizenship documents are still eligible to vote in state and local elections.

"The court’s decision comes after officials uncovered a database error that for two decades mistakenly designated the voters as having access to the full ballot. The voters already were entitled to cast ballots in federal races, including for president and Congress, regardless of how the court ruled," the Associated Press reported last week. "Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a Democrat, and Stephen Richer, the Republican Maricopa County recorder, had disagreed on what status the voters should hold. Richer asked the high court to weigh in, saying Fontes ignored state law by advising county officials to let affected voters cast full ballots."

Advertisement

Considering how close recent elections in Arizona have been, this decision could result in illegals making the difference in tight elections. This means that Trump needs to win outside the margin of fraud.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: ARIZONA ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ELECTION 2024

Recommended

Biden-Harris Set Another Booby Trap for Trump 47 But It Will Hit You Right in the Wallet Stephen Green
Kamala Just Had the Worst Day of Her Campaign Matt Margolis
Florida Man Friday: She Punched Out a Gator to Save Her Dog Stephen Green
The Morning Briefing: However Sincere, Mark Zuckerberg's Mea Culpa Moment Is a Bit Late Stephen Kruiser
Left-Leaning Parents Are Teaching Their Kids to Hate Matt Margolis
Trump Derangement Syndrome Meltdown of the Week — New York Times Editorial Board Fills Its Diaper AGAIN Stephen Kruiser

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Kamala Just Had the Worst Day of Her Campaign
House to Probe Zelenskyy's Taxpayer-Funded Trip to Pennsylvania
FRIDAY AT 3PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit
Advertisement