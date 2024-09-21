Stories You May Have Missed This Week: Trump Fights On

Matt Margolis | 11:03 AM on September 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

With less than 50 days before the election, don't expect a quiet week any time soon. A lot has happened over the past seven days, including yet another assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has finally decided to do some select and safe interviews, and they're not going well.

As for the state of the election, polls are becoming increasingly erratic, and who knows what to make of what's going on, but in general, I don't think it's been a great week for Kamala, despite an alleged post-debate bump.

THE HIGHLIGHTS

AND SO IT GOES: Another poll puts Virginia in toss-up territory.

THE ENTERTAINER: Let's talk about celebrity endorsements.

BIG SHOT: Watch this guy take down a CNN reporter.

HONESTY: Kamala claims to be a gun owner; let's ask her some questions.

SOMETIMES A FANTASY: Kamala fails to win endorsement of the Teamsters.

SHE'S GOT A WAY: Kamala's first solo interview was really bad.

WE DIDN'T START THE FIRE: Israel blows up pagers of Hezbollah targets.

PRESSURE: Second wave targets Hezbollah walkie-talkies.

A MATTER OF TRUST: Ignore polls and election forecasters.

TELL HER ABOUT IT: Taylor Swift's endorsement of Kamala may have backfired.

ANOTHER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 

The Democrats' incendiary rhetoric has caused yet another attempt on Donald Trump's life. Thankfully, like the first one, it failed. 

MEDIA SHAME: Here's how the media was talking about Trump before the latest attempt.

INEVITABLE: Dan Bongino predicted another assassination attempt would happen.

FLASHBACK: Kamala Harris once joked about killing Trump.

PRIVATIZE: Does Trump need to rely on private security to keep him safe?

A MATTER OF TRUST: DeSantis launches his own investigation of the latest assassination attempt.

SICK: A sizable number of Democrats would think America would be better off if Trump were assassinated.

COLUMNS

You can always count on PJ Media for some insightful commentary. Here are some of the best from the past week

LINCOLN BROWN: Selling America, One Soul at a Time.

STEPHEN KRUISER: Sci-Fi Fans Rejoice: Dems Have Discovered Proof of a Parallel Universe

BEN SHAPIRO: Another Month, Another Trump Assassination Attempt.

KEVIN DOWNEY JR.: Hey Democrats, Stop Trying to Kill Our Guy.

STEPHEN GREEN: This Is What Trump's Crypto Play Is Really About.

DAVID SOLWAY: That’s Trudeau for You.

DAVID HARSANYI: On Abortion, Kamala Harris Is the Extremist.

SCOTT PINSKER: Does China Already Own Your Genetic Data?.

CHRIS QUEEN: Kentucky's Governor Declares War on Biblical Sexual Ethics.

VIP 

The following articles are exclusive to VIP members. Want to join the cool kids and help support conservative media? You can do so by subscribing here

RANK DEMOCRACY: Is this the Democrat's plan to water down your vote?

THANKS LIZZO: The body positivity movement stigmatizes losing weight.

UNEQUAL PROTECTION: Why are Trump and Obama getting different levels of protection?

CONSTITUTION DAY: Remember, our rights are still under attack.

DOES TRUMP WANT TO WIN: It's an honest question I have to ask every four years.

CIVIL WAR: It's inevitable at this point, isn't it?

ELECTORAL MAP: It still comes down to three states.

CARTOON

These candidates couldn't be more different.

For more Margolis & Cox cartoons, click here.

Matt Margolis

Matt Margolis is the author of Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama, and The Scandalous Presidency of Barack Obama.

News tips, praise, hate mail, and media inquiries can be sent to [email protected]

You can follow Matt on Twitter, GETTR, Truth Social, Facebook, MeWe, and Rumble.

