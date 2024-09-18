BREAKING: 'Second Wave' Attack on Hezbollah Targets Walkie-Talkies and Other Electronic Equipment

Rick Moran | 12:42 PM on September 18, 2024
AP Photo/Bassam Masri

Hezbollah must be thinking, "Just when you thought it was safe to use your two-way radio..."

The Associated Press is reporting that explosions were going off all over Beirut and Southern Lebanon as another wave of attacks against the terrorist group is underway.

Hezbollah says that this attack targeted the walkie-talkies and other electronic devices of Hezbollah members. The attack also targeted home energy systems, according to Hezbollah.  AP is reporting that at least one person was killed and dozens wounded.

Several blasts were heard during the funeral of Hezbollah members in Beirut.

Two sources told Axios that the goal of this second-wave attack was "to increase paranoia and fear in Hezbollah's ranks, in an attempt to press the militia's leadership to change its policy regarding the conflict with Israel."

A Hezbollah official told the AP that walkie-talkies used by the group exploded. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media. Lebanon’s official news agency reports that solar energy systems exploded in homes in several areas of Beirut and in southern Lebanon, wounding at least one girl.

The new blasts hit a country still thrown into confusion and anger after Tuesday’s pager bombings, which appeared to be a complex Israeli attack targeting Hezbollah members that caused civilian casualties, too. At least 12 people were killed, including two children, and some 2,800 people wounded as hundreds of pagers used by Hezbollah members began detonating wherever they happened to be — in homes, cars, at grocery stores and in cafes.

Until Hezbollah members can find another way to communicate with each other without getting blown up, they're going back to the stone age communications-wise.

"Israel began moving more troops to its border with Lebanon on Wednesday as a precautionary measure," according to an official with knowledge of the movements.

This is a developing story, and we'll post updates as more information becomes available.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 18 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS

