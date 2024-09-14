Bad Blood: Taylor Swift's Endorsement of Kamala Harris May Have Backfired Big Time

According to a new poll, Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election might have more of a negative impact on voter support than a positive one.

"A new post-debate poll from YouGov released Saturday found that 8% of voters said the pop superstar’s nod is either 'somewhat' or 'much more likely' to convince them to cast their ballot for the Democrat," reports the New York Post. "But a whopping 20% said they are 'somewhat' or 'much less likely' to vote for former President Donald Trump’s opponent now that Swift has spoken."

According to reports, Swift’s endorsement resulted in a surge of traffic to vote.gov through Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson revealed that 337,826 visitors accessed the site after clicking a custom link shared by Swift on Instagram, though it's not entirely clear how many registrations it actually generated or what the party breakdown of those registrations may have been. Some on the left have been jubilant about Taylor Swift's endorsement, which is weird because it's not like the left-wing superstar wasn't going to endorse Kamala at some point.

"I’ve done my own research," Swift claimed, without evidence, "and I’ve made my choice."

Taylor's political leanings are no secret, and she endorsed Joe Biden back in 2020, so there's no point in pretending she was actually comparing the candidates in order to make a decision. Last month, there were rumors that Taylor Swift would be a mystery performer at the last night of the Democratic National Convention. Beyoncé was another performer linked to the rumor, which turned out to be a con job to boost ratings for Kamala's speech.

"Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," Swift's endorsement continued. "I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!"

The majority of the poll's respondents, 66%, indicated that Taylor Swift’s endorsement has had no impact on their voting decision for November, which is somewhat encouraging, yet sadly low.

It looks like Taylor is learning the hard way that maybe she should just shut up and sing.