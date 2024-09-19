Shirtless Trump Supporter Takes Down CNN Reporter in Epic Fashion

CNN sent a reporter down to Panama City, Fla., to cover the MAGA boat parade on Thursday. Reporter Elle Reeve talked about the issues parade-goers were concerned with in this election, and one shirtless Trump supporter gave Reeve an epic reality check about the struggles Americans face under the Biden-Harris administration.

Advertisement

When Reeve asked, “What’s your most important issue?” the shirtless Trump supporter, drink in hand, didn’t hesitate.

“The economy,” he replied. “Getting the interest rates down. Getting it where we can afford to live in America. Right now, it’s too expensive.”

This is a straightforward, common-sense concern. Yet instead of acknowledging the valid point, Reeve attempted to downplay his concerns, mocking him for owning a boat.

“Let me maybe ask, like, a slightly impolite question,” the reporter began, “but if you can afford a boat, you’re not hurting so bad, right?” The implication was clear: this Trump supporter had no right to complain about the economy if he owned a boat.

That was a mistake, and this Trump supporter wasn’t having it. “Listen. Nobody gave me s**t,” he fired back. “I earned everything that I’ve got.”

And he wasn’t done setting the record straight. “I’m retired military, retired power plant, and I am successful and retired with boats, jet skis because I did it right. And everybody has that chance. Whether they choose or not, that’s up to them.”

Recommended: This Blue State Shouldn't Be Competitive... But It Is

That’s the kind of response the liberal media doesn’t want to hear, and it wasn't what Reeve expected to hear. But that didn’t stop her from continuing to press her narrative, suggesting that the cost of groceries is probably a “smaller part” of his budget compared to someone worse off as if somehow, inflation and skyrocketing costs don’t affect people who are better off. “I think it’s interesting that people who are a little bit more comfortable are still so concerned about the economy,” she quipped, completely missing the point.

Advertisement

The Trump supporter’s response was sharp and spot-on. “I want my money to go further. I want inflation to go down. I want interest rates to go back down. That covers everybody in the economy. Not just me, not just the poor, not just the rich. It covers everybody.”

He nailed it. Inflation doesn’t just hurt one demographic; it affects everyone. But that’s a fact the left-leaning media conveniently forgets when it tries to shame people for their success.

NEW: CNN reporter suggests to a Trump supporter that he shouldn't be concerned about the cost of living under the Biden/Harris adm. because he owns a boat



CNN: “if you can afford a boat, you’re not hurting so bad, right? Because a boat costs a lot of money and it’s a lot of… pic.twitter.com/sfSWJgI3ab — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) September 19, 2024

This video reminded me of ex-CNN anchor Don Lemon’s video last month from Atlantic City when he had the audacity to tell a voter supporting Trump that the economy is better now under Biden and Harris.

"Four years ago, it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now," the man told Lemon.

"I know you feel that way, but that's not what the record actually shows," Lemon claimed. "The economy is actually better under Biden."

Advertisement

The man laughed in Lemon's face.

"No, I'm serious," Lemon told him. "That's what the facts show."

Both the Lemon interview and the Reeve interview perfectly illustrate how so many in the liberal media seem determined to downplay the economic struggles that Americans are facing. They want us to believe that the economy is in great shape and try to shame people who suggest it is not or say they are struggling.