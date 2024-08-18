Don Lemon Gets Trumped Hardcore Interviewing Voters in Atlantic City!

Disgraced former CNN host Don Lemon is still desperately trying to remain relevant after being fired from the cable news network and his deal with Elon Musk to have a show on X falling through.

At the moment, he's trying his own man-on-the-street-style interviews, and his recent effort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, did not go as he had planned.

Many of the people he spoke with expressed support for Trump, citing his experience and economic record, and even those who said they'd support Kamala Harris told Lemon they think Trump is going to win.

And Lemon clearly tried to achieve the opposite result. Several of the people he spoke with were African-Americans and women—two demographics that typically vote Democrat.

Lemon even attempted to dispute the reasons these voters said they supported Trump.

"Well, I want Donald Trump," one woman told Lemon. "I just feel we need somebody that has a stronger background with the military and the world in general."

Lemon retorted, "She was a prosecutor and an attorney general and a senator and a vice president."

Sad.

"You're in a gambling town," Lemon says to young black man. "Who's your money on?"

"I'm gonna support the Democratic Party, but, I mean, Trump looks like he-he got it in the bag right now," he told Lemon.

"Four years ago, it was a lot better. I made a lot more money than I do now," another man told Lemon.

"I know you feel that way, but that's not what the record actually shows," Lemon claimed. "The economy is actually better under Biden."

The man, I kid you not, laughed in Lemon's face.

"No, I'm serious," Lemon told him. "That's what the facts show."

"Do you watch CNN?" the man asked him.

"No, no, it's not because I watch CNN," Lemon said.

After another cut, Lemon asks an older black gentleman, "Trump or Harris?"

"Trump," the man tells him.

"That's who's going to win?"

"That's who's gonna win."

"Who are you supporting?"

"I support Trump," the man told him. "All the people that came into this country legally, it's not fair that they're letting all 10,000 to 15,000 people or 20,000 people a year in illegally. Have you seen San Diego? They're coming off the boats, off the water right here, off the ocean. Did you know Biden was flying them in? Did you know Biden was flying them in? You didn't know that?"

The segment ends with a shot of Lemon sitting at a slot machine, before lamenting, "I gotta get out of Atlantic City. Where are we going to next?"

In other words, this little experiment of his did not go as he thought it would.

Imagine being Don Lemon, and trying so hard to find people all in for Kamala Harris and failing so miserably. I can't help but wonder how many responses he didn't include.

Lemon was shell-shocked by the results of his interviews. He couldn't fathom why people thought Harris wasn't ready for the presidency, or why people feel they were better off under Trump.