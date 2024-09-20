Kamala's Ghost Gun

Gee, what a bummer. I missed Kamala Harris's star turn with Oprah because I was busy looking for pipe stretchers at Home Depot, but the show found me, so here I am writing about it when I should be downing the first Bombay Sapphire martini of the last weekend of summer. Yes, a gin martini; deal with it.

Advertisement

Summer is fleeting, so let's just get this out of the way now so I can go find the shaker. More and more people have less and less certainty that Kamala Harris owns the gun she's claimed to own only three times in her decades of public life.

Fewer still think she's ever fired a pistol, much less a rifle and fewer still believe she's been to a range, loaded a magazine, or knows the difference between a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol.

Related: So Kamala Has a Gun, Does She?

Harris mentioned she owned a gun for the first time during the 2019 campaign when she bugged out of the race before any votes were cast. She very reasonably said that she owned a gun because she had been a prosecutor. Obviously, a prosecutor needs protection. If I had to guess, I'd be willing to wager that Willie Brown told her to gun up because San Francisco and Oakland are dangerous places. Things have only gotten worse, thanks in part to Kamala.

There's no evidence to suggest that anyone in the media ever asked her if she had a concealed carry license, which was next to impossible to acquire in California at the time. Though things have changed in California and the rest of the country, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, only the rich, famous, and connected could get concealed carry licenses at the time. The proletariat was subject to the whims of the state's "may issue" vicissitudes.

Recommended: West Coast, Messed Coast™: Gavin Newsom's Magical Land of Political Make Believe Is Being Sued

Kamala mentioned her alleged gun again at the ABC curb-stomping of Donald Trump, after which I expressed surprise that the same lady who wants to send police to inspect homeowners' gun safety owned a gun. Really?

Advertisement

But there was radio silence about the topic again until she spoke to Oprah Winfrey and proclaimed love for the Second Amendment, and talked about her gun ownership again.

“I’m a gun owner," she brayed. "If someone breaks in my house, they’re getting shot. Sorry." She added, "I probably should not have said that. Hahaha! My staff will deal with that later. Hahaha!”

What a tough guy.





Sadly, Oprah didn't ask the obvious follow-up question: "Who's gonna shoot 'em, you or the Secret Service?"





Since I became aware of the gun story I've tried to keep my powder dry and give Kamala the benefit of the doubt. But the powder is wet and sloppy now. It looks like Kamala owns a mysterious and invisible gun—it's a ghost gun.

Our colleagues at Twitchy are skeptical of Kamala's ghost gun. Townhall's Katie Pavlich asked, "You know how I know Kamala's claim of 'being a gun owner'is totally fake and disingenuous? This, [exchange with Oprah] right here."

"The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a life altering experience," Pavlich explained. She was put off by Harris's flippant attitude. "She laughs about it and says things responsible gun owners don't say."

And then she dropped rolled this blast grenade into the conversation: "Further, if you've done any kind of self defense education or training you know an attorney would tell you to never say this. I find this attitude revolting."

Advertisement

Good point. I wonder if Kamala knows any attorneys. You know how I know Kamala's claim of "being a gun owner" is totally fake and disingenuous? This, right here. The last thing a gun owner wants is for someone to come into their home and for them to have to defend their life with a firearm. It isn't funny. It's terrifying and a… https://t.co/WBezQ9AzFC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 20, 2024

In a bit of surprise drive-by journalism, CNN's Jim Acosta asked a Harris aide, "Can you give us any more information about this gun Kamala allegedly owns? Any information at all? When did she get it?" Harris adviser and spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod responded, "Uh, I can't really comment."

CNN: Can you give us any more information about this gun Kamala allegedly owns? Any information at all? When did she get it?



Top Harris spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod: "Uh, I can't really comment."



(Kamala supports mandatory gun confiscation and radical gun control) pic.twitter.com/izr2xfc4Kp — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 20, 2024

Jim and the rest of the media wing of Team Kamala will forget this episode. The moment of truly interesting journalism passed him by. There will be no hectoring of Kamala by "Fake News" Acosta.

Related: Rubicon Crossed: White House Doubles Down on Trump Being a 'Threat' After Latest Brush With Death

A guy on X thinks he's figured out what kind of gun she may own.: "The gun she owns is a Focusgroup 3000."

That guy needs a rimshot.

And I need to find the shaker.

Now's the time to fight for our free speech and not blame words for the actions of others. If we want free speech, we must accord that same respect to others — and absolutely blast them with words when they are wrong.

Advertisement

Believe me, we at PJ Media know what it's like to be blasted, censored, and scrubbed from the interwebs. Democrats in the Censorship-Industrial Complex don't like our opinion journalism. I got word of another instance of that today.

That's why we need you to be our force multiplier in this war of words.

We would like you to become a VIP Member to support our opinion journalism. VIP Members receive exclusive content, an ad-free experience, and the ability to speak up in the comments section. This week, we're offering a 60% off promo code: FIGHT. Click here and use FIGHT to get 60% off our exclusive content!