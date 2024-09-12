So Kamala Has a Gun, Does She?

On debate night, Kamala surprised the country when she uttered these words:

And then this business about taking everyone's guns away. Tim Walz and I are both gun owners. We're not taking anybody's guns away. So stop with the continuous lying about this stuff.

Were you more surprised about the part where she lied about "not taking anybody's guns away" or the part where she claimed to be a "gun owner"?

We can't know because her sorority sister and her sorority sister's boss, Kamala's best friend, the Disney suit who oversees ABC News and is a Kamala campaign donor, apparently didn't green light follow-ups because none was forthcoming.

You'd think that would be a point where somebody with a clipboard would spring to attention and ask a question.

Now, of course, her new riff about being in support of guns is a laughable lie.

Kamala Harris has indeed called for efforts to confiscate guns.

She's called for a national "mandatory" gun buyback program. That's gun confiscation, folks.

She's called for a national registry for legal gun owners, otherwise known as "universal background checks."

She's called for semi-automatic rifle bans.

She wants a national red flag law.

Now she bats away her horrible Second Amendment record with a "pfft" and "this business about taking anybody's guns away..."

She's infamous for her horrible record. But I've never heard her say she owned a gun. Of course, she's surrounded by people every day who have guns, but I'd never heard her say this before.

The New York Times was there to bat clean up for Kamala. Oh yes, they reported. Of course, Kamala has a gun. How did you not know that?

This is not the first time that Ms. Harris has spoken of owning a gun, a cultural signifier that over the years has more often been associated with Republicans than Democrats. When she was running for president in the 2020 Democratic primary, Ms. Harris, a former prosecutor, said that she kept a gun for safety. “I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do — for personal safety,” she told reporters in Iowa in 2019. “I was a career prosecutor.”

Her duplicitousness on the issue is gobsmacking.

In her 2019 campaign, she told voters in Iowa:

“I am a gun owner, and I own a gun for probably the reason a lot of people do – for personal safety,” the California Democrat said Thursday. “I was a career prosecutor.” The weight of that phrase was a reminder of the personal risk Harris has faced in her career in law enforcement, from being an Alameda County criminal prosecutor, San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general. A Harris campaign aide said the weapon she owns is a handgun, which she keeps locked up, as a responsible gun owner. According to the aide, the handgun was purchased years ago. [emphasis added]

This is the same interview in which she said she'd never build a border wall.

So she has a gun somewhere, she claims. Maybe it's locked up in one of her four homes.

But I have other questions.

Does she have a concealed carry pistol?

What kind?

Does she have a license for her concealed weapon?

Does she frequent the range?

How good a shot is she?

What kind of holster does she like best?

Why does she want to deprive law-abiding gun owners of the ability to defend themselves?

Does she believe in the right of her new illegal alien voters to possess guns?

No one at the debate was the least curious about it.

Here's something else the NYT reported, "Mr. Trump also owns guns, though the New York Police Department sought to revoke his concealed carry permit after he was convicted of 34 felonies in May."

They want to take a gun away from the one guy who faces more death threats than any other national figure.

Now that figures.