Kamala’s First Solo Interview Was a Total Train Wreck

On Friday, Kamala Harris finally gave her first solo interview since Joe Biden was forced out of the presidential race. It's hard to believe it took her nearly two months finally do an interview on her own.

Advertisement

And yet, the interview proved exactly why she hasn't.

Taking a page out of Barack Obama's playbook, Kamala didn't do an interview with a major news network, but with an ABC News affiliate in Philadelphia. Barack Obama employed this strategy in order to have more leverage over the terms of the interview, and it seems the Obama people who have joined her campaign have advised her to do the same.

So, obviously, you know that she was given a bunch of softball questions from reporter Brian Taft, and yet the short interview was a complete trainwreck.

"Talk about bringing down prices and making life more affordable for people," Taff began. "What are one or two specific things you have in mind for that?"

"Well, I'll start with this," she said. "I grew up a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard. She was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager. I grew up in a community of hardworking people. You know, construction workers and nurses and teachers. I try to explain to some people who might not have had the same experience, but a lot of people will relate to this."

We heard a version of this at the debate. Remember that? She sure has her lines memorized. Did she answer the question? Nope. But, wait, she wasn't done.

You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of people who were really proud of their lawn, you know, and I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity and that we as Americans have a beautiful character. You know, we have ambitions and aspirations and dreams, but not everyone necessarily has access to the resources that can help them fuel those dreams and ambitions. So, when I talk about building an opportunity economy, it is very much with the mind of investing in the ambitions and aspirations and the incredible work ethic of the American people and creating opportunity for people, for example, to start a small business.

Advertisement

So, instead of answering the question, she gave us her trademark word salad instead. You literally can't get an easier question than this. Yet, rather than offer an answer that could have included a couple of policy proposals she just defaulted to the same script she was practicing for a week for the debate.

Oh my goodness this is an absolute train wreck.



Reporter: What are your specific plans to bring down prices?



Kamala: "I grew up a middle class kid... I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn. Ya know?"pic.twitter.com/lhOdWoygy2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 13, 2024

One of Kamala's biggest challenges is trying to separate herself from Joe Biden, and yet, when she was asked to explain how she is different from Joe Biden, she couldn't.

"I wonder if there are one or two spots, policy areas or approaches, where you would say 'I'm a different person."

"Well, I'm obviously not Joe Biden," she said, with a nervous smile. "And, umm, you know, I offer a new generation of leadership, For example, thinking about developing and creating an opportunity economy where it's about investing in areas that really need a lot of work and maybe focusing on, again, the aspirations and the dreams but also just recognizing that at this moment in time some of this stuff we could take for granted years ago, we can't take for granted anymore," she said.

Reporter: How are you different from Joe Biden?



Kamala: *Nervously repeats herself and fails to explain how she’s different from Joe Biden* pic.twitter.com/ALh0vE5aZh — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

Advertisement

Would anyone like to explain what that means? Perhaps glean some kind of policy proposal or a concept for one out of that? Can you explain why she couldn't answer such an important question to distance herself from Joe Biden?

There are plenty of other pathetic moments of this trainwreck interview to enjoy as well.

Kamala uses a lot of words to say absolutely nothing:



"My focus is very much about what we need to do over the next 10-20 years to catch up to the 21st century around, again, capacity, but also challenges." pic.twitter.com/8nEjI8kDpf — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

And this gem.

“What do you understand [President Trump's] appeal to be and how do you speak to his voters?”



KAMALA: *word salad* pic.twitter.com/66jQazkjRo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 13, 2024

It's quite obvious why she hasn't done more interviews, isn't it? Don't expect another one anytime soon.