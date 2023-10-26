The Morning Briefing: Trump Is Not Going Quietly Into That Perversion of Justice Night

Top O’ the Briefing

Honest Americans know that what’s being done to Donald Trump by Democrat stooges in our legal system is an elaborate election interference scam. Dems are afraid of Trump making it back to the Oval Office because they know that he isn’t afraid of them. This despite the fact that they’ve been using every nefarious means at their disposal to intimidate and ruin him since he was elected in 2016.

Their lack of success has got to be getting to them.

Admittedly, there are times when Trump does seem to be a bit worn down by it all, but those are fleeting, and he quickly bounces back with plenty of fire.

Whether you are a Trump fan or not, if you’re on the Right and opposed to this psychotic Dem regime that’s in charge of the Executive Branch still being in power in 2025, you should hope that he never lets the bastards completely wreck him. At present, destroying Donald Trump’s life is Priority #1 for the American Left. It’s a tall order, since Trump has resources and fortitude. If they do manage to get him out of the way, it’s open season on the rest of us.

FYI — they’re not going to care if you were a Trump supporter or not, if you’re not with them, you’re against them, and they want you gone.

The good news thus far is that Trump doesn’t seem ready to fold just yet.

Paula wrote this yesterday:

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron slapped former President Trump with a $10,000 fine, claiming Trump had violated his gag order by disparaging the judge’s law clerk. Trump is in court defending himself against $250 million in fraud charges. The gag order bars Trump from commenting publicly on court staff. Outside the courtroom on Wednesday, Trump told reports, “This judge is a very partisan judge, with a person who’s very partisan sitting alongside of him, perhaps even much more partisan than he is.” The judge claims Trump was referring to Engoron’s law clerk Allison Greenfield.

I have to admit that when I initially read about Engoron’s gag order my first thought was, “Good luck with that, buddy.” The notion that anyone could use even the law to shut Trump up is, quite frankly, laughable. Honestly, Trump’s penchant for shooting from the lip fast and furiously is one of his biggest selling points for me. His ability to make lefties run for the fainting couches after a quick aside is great entertainment.

If this judge and everyone working for him weren’t extremely partisan, he wouldn’t be so upset about Trump saying that they are. He can’t possibly believe that most of the world isn’t aware that this is all a partisan, politically motivated hit job.

It’s no secret that Trump wears on me a lot lately. Still, I’m one million percent behind him if he is the nominee. Because I’m a big fan of freedom and the Constitution, I would like to see the Republican nominee be determined by Republican primary voters, not a handful of Democrat lackey judges who don’t care how much they pervert the law in service of their daddy issues.

Here’s hoping that Trump continues to figuratively give them all the finger.

That finger is keeping them from running roughshod over the rest of us.

