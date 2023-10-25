Hey, I Finally Found Those Nazis!

It’s exhausting being called Nazis all the time when we’ve never once called for the extermination of an entire people, taken control of the press, or even just annexed the Sudetenland. Some days I’ve had to content myself by looking for The Real Nazis™ on the American Right like OJ Simpson looking for Nicole’s real killer by playing golf on fabulous courses.

It turns out that finding actual Nazis on the Right isn’t easy at all, not even with all those convenient fingers constantly pointing them out from the Left. I’m sure there are some over here, at least in theory, but they must be on the fringes of the margins on the very outer edge of our side.

ASIDE: Sure, there are those “alt-right” jerks, but it turns out that people who reject the ideals of great Americans like Thomas Jefferson and Ronald Reagan don’t have much in common with actual conservatives — thank goodness.

But then came the Hamas Terror Invasion of Israel on October 7-8, and I figured that would have Nazis popping up all over the place. Nothing quite gets that National Socialist blood pumping like the slaughter, rape, desecration, and forcible removal of Jews, right?

Sure enough, since October 7 it’s been easy to find Nazis everywhere — and you don’t even have to squint. I found some last night at that bastion of right-wing nastiness called George Washington University.

George Washington University – students are projecting horrifying messages onto a school library building glorifying Hamas terrorists that beheaded babies, raped teenage girls, and murdered 1400+ people. We call on President @PresidentofGW to immediately expel those involved.… pic.twitter.com/tecz0R7zF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

“Glory to Our Martyrs” is a celebration of the Hamas terrorists who murdered and desecrated the body of a 30-year-old German tourist named Shani Louk for the crime of dancing her booty off at a music festival. It could also be seen as a call to violence against Jewish students and faculty at GWU.

I’d add that 22 Americans were murdered in Hamas’s little Nazi spree and that more were taken hostage, to be used as human shields — or as human sacrifices as necessary.

“Free Palestine from the River to the Sea” means the literal removal of Israel — IE, all the Jews — from the map of the Middle East. While it doesn’t explicitly call for the murder of all seven million Israeli Jews, it does ring a bell. German Nazis claimed that Europe’s Jews were being “resettled to the East,” if by “resettled” they meant very briefly so at extermination camps. Israeli Jews could possibly just swim away from their ancestral homeland, maybe to Siciliy or Gibraltar or somewhere.

Pretty ballsy coming from the same people demanding an end to “Zionist Genocide,” a thing that does not exist. I find myself in strong agreement with AC Spollen who tweeted, “Everyone involved should be expelled. If here on student visas, they need to be revoked. Immediately.” That’s pretty kind, actually, considering I was told not too long ago that it was perfectly OK to punch a Nazi.

In this video, you can see an actual Trump voter ripping down posters of missing Israeli children. I assume he must have taken off his MAGA hat as soon as he saw the camera.

Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) – a man is filmed ripping down posters of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. When asked why, he replied back with “what about the Palestinian children” and proceeds to mock the woman’s Israeli accent, calling it and where she… pic.twitter.com/BTJFU54hzM — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 22, 2023

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction, warned last week that campus antisemitism — pro-Nazism, if you ask me — is a common occurrence and “is all due to the institutional death-grip that woke progressives have on academia.”

Woke progressives? He must have spelled “conservative Republicans” wrong. I’m told that wokeness is just understanding and that progressivism means caring about everyone.

More seriously, on the actual Right, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday “ordered the chancellor of the State University System of Florida to deactivate the ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’ group.” Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote, “National SJP has affirmatively identified it is part of the Operation Al-Aqsa Flood—a terrorist led attack,” and so Florida “contends that the groups are violating a state law that makes it felony to ‘knowingly provide material support… to a designated foreign terrorist organization.'”

Therefore, “the student chapters must be deactivated.”

Now that’s the way to punch a Nazi, and nobody even had to raise a hand.

