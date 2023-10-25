The Rot Is Endemic

Hamas’s bloody terrorist romp through bordering Israel on Oct. 7-8 has flushed out a shocking degree of anti-Semitism on the left. And as each mask has fallen, PJ Media reporters have been shining the spotlight on the vile modern-day Nazis among our ruling class.

The truth is that the left is integrally anti-Semitic. As they’ve marched through our institutions, they’ve brought their anti-Jewish and anti-Israel sentiment with them, weaving it throughout the establishment of which they are now firmly in control.

It’s in our government.

Barack Obama was the transformative president of our modern American left, and he treated Israel like a red-headed stepchild while he was in office. He famously flashed the soles of his shoes in an official White House photo of himself on the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. And on Tuesday, he crawled out of one of his mansions long enough to threaten Israel not to defend itself unless it wanted more of the same. PJ Media’s Rick Moran covered it:

Former U.S. President Obama expressed his concern that Israel’s blockade of Gaza could “harden Palestinian attitudes for generations,” weaken international support for Israel, and undermine efforts to achieve peace and stability” in the region. I guess we shouldn’t worry about Israel’s attitudes “hardening for a generation” after pregnant women had their babies cut out of their bellies, children were beheaded, and women were raped. That’s not allowed.

Biden is no better than his former boss and mentor when it comes to leaving Jews to twist in the wind at their darkest hour in 80 years. PJ writer and Islamic extremism expert Robert Spencer covered his egregious “leadership”:

After Hamas’ bloody massacre of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, the alleged president made his way to Israel and announced that he was sending $100 million to Gaza, which will almost certainly be seized by Hamas and go for more jihad attacks upon Israel. While there, he warned Israelis not to give in to an “an all-consuming rage.” He took the opportunity to criticize his own country and to issue an implicit warning to Israel not to be too tough on the murderous jihadis: “While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the United States. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”

Meanwhile, over in the Capitol, the geniuses in the so-called Squad erupted with glee at Hamas’s savagery. “For the longest time, the Democrats at least managed to keep the most virulent anti-Semitic voices among them out of national office. When Minnesota sent Keith Ellison to Congress in 2007, he would at least try to be coy about his true feelings,” wrote Stephen Kruiser. “Then Ellison was succeeded by Ilhan Omar, and all Squad hell broke loose.” Kruiser went on to give details of the heinous hyenas’ anti-Semitic proclamations, as covered here at PJ Media.

While he was in office, Obama’s closest senior advisor was Iranian-born Valerie Jarrett. Iran’s influence in the Biden administration has reached even more frightening levels, as Kash Patel reported for PJ Media Tuesday. It’s hard to conclude otherwise than our government couldn’t care less if Israel gets nuked.

It’s in the academy.

Stephen Green (aka VodkaPundit) covered an outbreak of open Jew hatred at George Washington University. “[Since] October 7 it’s been easy to find Nazis everywhere — and you don’t even have to squint. I found some last night at that bastion of right-wing nastiness called George Washington University,” Green wrote sarcastically before embedding this tweet:

George Washington University – students are projecting horrifying messages onto a school library building glorifying Hamas terrorists that beheaded babies, raped teenage girls, and murdered 1400+ people. We call on President @PresidentofGW to immediately expel those involved.… pic.twitter.com/tecz0R7zF2 — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 25, 2023

“Glory to Our Martyrs” is a celebration of the Hamas terrorists who murdered and desecrated the body of a 30-year-old German tourist named Shani Louk for the crime of dancing her booty off at a music festival. It could also be seen as a call to violence against Jewish students and faculty at GWU. […] “Free Palestine from the River to the Sea” means the literal removal of Israel — IE, all the Jews — from the map of the Middle East. While it doesn’t explicitly call for the murder of all seven million Israeli Jews, it does ring a bell. German Nazis claimed that Europe’s Jews were being “resettled to the East,” if by “resettled” they meant very briefly so at extermination camps. Israeli Jews could possibly just swim away from their ancestral homeland, maybe to Siciliy or Gibraltar or somewhere.

Catherine Salgado brought us the confession of a former “diversity” director who spilled the beans that DEI sows anti-Semitism throughout higher education:

A former college Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) director is shedding light on the despicable anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protests that erupted on U.S. campuses after Hamas’s recent heinous terrorist attacks on Israel. According to Tabia Lee, “toxic DEI ideology” on college campuses “deliberately stokes hatred toward Israel and the Jewish people.”

It’s worth reading that one in full to get an idea of the insane level of anti-Semitism on campuses these days. If I were a Jewish parent, I’d be terrified to send my kid to college.

All this indoctrination is having the desired effect. As Victoria Taft chronicled, a majority of college-aged Americans are on Team Hamas:

Americans have seen the blood and heard of the atrocities by Hamas butchers. Hell, they even Go-Pro’d and live-streamed their acts of barbarity — gouging out eyes, burning hands, beheading civilians. But notwithstanding Hamas’s own evidence of crimes against humanity, the Harvard Harris Poll shows that a slight majority of 18-24-year-olds and slightly fewer than half 25-34-year-olds think the Jews had it coming to them.

It’s in the media.

“The AP style, aka the Associated Press Style, provides guidelines for grammar and citations in news writing and reporting. It’s the style guide most newspapers, magazines, and other media outlets use, so it is a guideline for anyone who wants to work in journalism or media writing,” wrote PJ Media’s Milt Harris on Tuesday. “Not just writing; it was this leftist style of conformity that led reporters standing in front of burning buildings to refer to what was taking place as ‘mostly peaceful protests.'”

So now, of course, the AP “has decided that if you refer to Hamas as terrorists, you’re being too harsh,” Milt explains. “According to the AP, they’re now ‘militants.'” In other words, the bulk of the media establishment is now prohibited from rightly calling Hamas’s barbarous butchers “terrorists.”

