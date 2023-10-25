Why Does the Murdoch Family of Fox News Fame Fund the ADL?

As evidenced by the red, white, and blue motif, Fox News is all-American, red-blooded conservative. Sean Hannity throws footballs around the set just to remove any doubt of the network’s Americana bona fides.

How curious, then, that the Murdochs of Fox News fame fund the Democrat partisan hacks at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) — the head of which is a literal Clinton operative.

And they aren’t the only nominal “conservatives” to donate big to the organization that exists exclusively to silence the political opponents of the Democrat Party under the guise of fighting antisemitism.

Via Influence Watch (emphasis added):

Like most politically engaged non-profits, the ADL does not publicly disclose the identity its donors. However, in 2016, the organization disclosed that it received a $17.2 million contribution and a $1.3 million contribution from unnamed individuals. In 2017, the organization acknowledged that it had received a number of contributions from major corporations such as J.P. Morgan, Apple, Uber and MGM Resorts in addition to a $1 million contribution from the CEO of 21st Century Fox, James Murdoch. Identified foundation contributors to ADL come from a variety of backgrounds; many specialize in Jewish religious and civic interests. Notable foundation funders have included the left-wing Ford Foundation and the Adelson Family Foundation of conservative casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

The donation spree by “conservatives” to the ADL ensued in the aftermath of the Charlottesville demonstrations conducted by a band of clowns (possibly consisting largely of feds) carrying Tiki torches and parading through the streets.

Via Business Day, 2017:

Donations to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), one of the oldest anti-discrimination organisations in the US, have spiked sharply since the violence in Charlottesville, the group said Monday. ADL spokesperson Betsaida Alcantara said donations like the one from James Murdoch — the CEO of 21st Century Fox, who last week announced a $1m donation — as well as those from corporations such as Apple, Uber and MGM Resorts yielded a rise of “1,000%” last week, compared to the weekly average donations since the beginning of 2017.

The Charlottesville fiasco and the ensuing boon for ADL fundraising also precipitated — perhaps not coincidentally — the censorship bonanza of online dissident media, starting with Alex Jones in 2018 and slowly spreading over time to anyone who dared utter a critical word of Saint Anthony Fauci.

Related: Anti-Defamation League Seizes on Hamas Attack to Push DEI Agenda

My Facebook account was suspended permanently for writing the proscribed term for transgenders that rhymes with “uncanny” and criticizing U.S. COVID policy, as was my Medium account for the same. Patreon demanded that I delete all articles related to COVID-19 with no regard to their factuality (they were all fact-based).

I suspect that other writers at PJ Media and elsewhere suffered the same sort of systematic censorship on social media and in the blogosphere. And it’s no large stretch to trace the censorship regime of the late 2010s into the 20s back to the likes of the anti-American, anti-Constitution ADL and the Fox News moguls that fund it, among other interests.

The answer, of course, to the titular rhetorical question at the top — Why does the Murdoch clan fund the ADL? — is, as George Carlin once observed, “It’s a big club, and you ain’t in it.”

Fox News is not “conservative” media; it’s a small wing of a multinational media corporation that exists to generate profit and shape public opinion. It’s the loyal opposition, shepherding the rubes who credulously watch it into a Deep State stupor so as to generate profits for its pharmaceutical and other corporate advertisers.