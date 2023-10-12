Anti-Defamation League Seizes on Hamas Attack to Push DEI Agenda

Before the body count from the recent Hamas assault on Israel is finalized, the Anti-Defamation League — the censorship machine of the Democrat Party — is hard at work capitalizing on another tragedy to promote its own nefarious “diversity, equity, and inclusion” social engineering schemes.

Via Anti-Defamation League (emphasis added):

In response to a surge of antisemitism around the world in the aftermath of the terrorist massacre of more than 1,100 unarmed civilians in Israel, ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) today called on CEOs of major corporations globally to speak out against hate and commit to ADL’s “Workplace Pledge to Fight Antisemitism.” Over the past few months, more than two dozen major corporations and brands have responded to the challenge of preventing antisemitism in the workplace, becoming among the first to sign the pledge. Now, ADL is calling on leaders of Fortune 500 companies and other corporations to join in taking the pledge and to speak out against antisemitism. “With antisemitism surging around the world, there’s no more important moment than now for all companies to speak out,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “Corporations must use their bully pulpits to strongly and forcefully condemn antisemitism in all forms and to ensure that their workplaces remain safe places for Jewish employees.”… By taking the pledge, organizations agree to actively prevent antisemitism in their workplaces, including addressing antisemitism in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, supporting Jewish employees through Employee Resource Groups or other means, providing religious accommodations for employees, and speaking out against antisemitism… Signatories include Accenture, adidas, AEG, American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., CLYDE, Deutsch LA, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, NASCAR, National Basketball Association (NBA), New York Life, Northwell Health, Turner Construction Company, and UTA, among others.

As far as I’m aware, Adidas is in the business of selling overpriced shoes and sports regalia manufactured in Third World sweatshops. American Eagle makes preppy polo shirts marketed to teenagers. The NBA does basketball exhibitions. NASCAR puts on driving competitions. Why it should be in the purview of any of these entities to promote ADL social engineering schemes is not clear.

Here is a sampling of language from the pledge (emphasis added):

WE PLEDGE TO ADDRESS antisemitism in our Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion educational strategies by offering programs for employees about addressing antisemitism specifically (such as adopting Antisemitism 101 for the Workplace on-demand module) as well as integrating antisemitism into our broader DEI approach… WE PLEDGE TO USE our workplace’s platform on social media, via press release, and/or messaging from company leadership to employees as well as externally to speak out to fight hate overall and when there is a day of cultural significance to the Jewish community (Ex: Jewish American Heritage month, Shine A Light, etc.) or if there is a significant act of antisemitism in the United States.

“Never let a good crisis go to waste” is truly the ADL’s mantra.

Bear in mind that, according to the governing authorities of the multinational corporate state, everyone opposed to their social control agenda is a Nazi. This includes the Canadian truckers opposed to brutal vaccine mandates, whom Justin Trudeau smeared as Nazis. Elon Musk is a Nazi because he won’t censor hard enough on Twitter/X. RFK Jr., despite his vocal support of Israel, is a Nazi by way of some alchemical tea leaf reading by schizophrenic social justice warriors on Twitter/X.

Everyone is a Nazi, save, for, of course, favored organizations such as BLM when they repost images of Hamas parachuting into Israel.

They called me crazy for saying BLM would support Hamas pic.twitter.com/fCPhOFDaoE — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 10, 2023

This is not about whether one supports Israel or not. This is about the principle of free speech and whether we as a people are going to allow pernicious enemies of free speech like the Anti-Defamation League to take advantage of our sympathies to undermine one of the bedrock principles of American civil society.

Censorship is always morally repugnant, full-stop. I will never yield on this front, no matter how hard the powers that be push it or whatever auspices of Tolerance™ and Diversity™ they cloak their schemes in.