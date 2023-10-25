Guess Who Funded the Pro-Palestinian ‘Insurrectionists’ on Capitol Hill

Last week a group of pro-Palestinian protestors stormed the Cannon House Office Building and staged a protest inside the Rotunda. Protests are not allowed in congressional buildings, so they had no right to be there. Roughly 300 of these protesters were arrested for illegally demonstrating, and a few more were charged with assaulting police officers.

The protest, which promptly met the qualifications of an insurrection (according to Democrats), was organized by the supposed “Jewish” organizations Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow. How Jewish are these groups in reality? I dare say very little.

IfNotNow claims to be an organization of Jews but doesn’t appear to have any good relations with longstanding Jewish advocacy groups. Similarly, JVP is likely no more Jewish than Joe Biden. JVP doesn’t even claim to be an organization exclusively for Jewish anti-Zionists but merely “an organization that is inspired by Jewish values and traditions to work towards peace and justice.”

How did such fringe groups acquire the resources to stage a massive protest at the Capitol? Just follow the money, which leads us to George Soros.

“Through Soros’s philanthropic work, JVP was awarded several grants totaling $650,000 that bankrolled its ‘human rights’ campaign and ‘social welfare activities’ in the Middle East, according to a grant database maintained by the Soros-funded Open Society Foundations, the central hub of the financier’s anti-capitalist, redistributionist network,” writes Mia Cathell over at our sister site Townhall. “The Soros-branded Open Society Policy Center Inc. — once the second-largest spender on federal lobbying after the U.S. Chamber of Commerce — donated $150,000 and $200,000 in 2021 and 2019, respectively, to the Jewish Voice for Peace Action Incorporated, JVP’s tax-exempt 501(c)(3). And, in 2017, Soros’s primary grant-giving vehicle, the Foundation to Promote Open Society, gifted JVP $300,000.”

IfNotNow has also been the beneficiary of Soros’s money. “Soros’s grant-making Foundation to Promote Open Society handed $200,000 in 2019 and another $200,000 in 2021 to the 501(c)(3) IfNotNow Education Fund for growing membership, visibility, and impact around ‘general support’ to end Israeli ‘occupation in the Middle East’ (meaning the eradication of Israel), Open Society Foundations grant records show.”

Should we really be all that surprised that Soros’s hand is in all this? Soros-funded prosecutors have been weaponizing the justice system against Trump and conservatives; with all of his resources, it’s a no-brainer to imagine that he’s funding various organizations that are causing civil unrest. For decades, Soros has made his intentions about using his wealth and resources to advance leftist causes clear. His handpicked prosecutors are trying to put Trump behind bars as we speak. Before long, none of us will be safe from the clutches of the web of corruption funded by Soros.

The real question is, what are we going to do about it? The first step in defeating your enemies is knowing where they are. That’s why we at PJ Media will continue to do our part to report the truth and expose those who have been corrupted by George Soros and his empire. We are not afraid to call them out, but we need your help if we’re ultimately going to succeed.

