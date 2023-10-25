In the Soros Justice System, No Conservative Is Safe

On Tuesday, the radical leftist prosecutor Fani Willis managed to get a guilty plea from former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis, mere days after guilty pleas by Sidney Powell and Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro. Like Powell and Cheseboro, Ellis pleaded guilty to lesser charges in exchange for paying a fine and/or probation. The charges against her and others were ludicrous, of course, but Willis, like other leftist prosecutors, isn’t after justice, is she? Worse yet, as dishonest as the charges were, none of these defendants had any reason to be confident that they could get a fair trial.

We need to be honest about what’s really happening here. Rogue leftist prosecutors funded by George Soros are abusing the justice system to criminalize the speech of conservatives — particularly when that speech threatens their power.

Think about it. Imagine if everyone who ever questioned the results of an election was treated the same way. The last time Democrats accepted the results of a presidential election they lost was when George H.W. Bush defeated Mike Dukakis. Since then? None. Zero. Zilch. Nada.

In fact, there are still Democrats who say that George W. Bush stole the 2000 election and even the 2004 election. John Kerry’s advisors even pressured him to challenge the Ohio results over unfounded allegations of voting “irregularities” across the state. Democrats in Congress even sought to postpone the certification of the election results. While he chose not to challenge the result, Kerry has long maintained his belief that Bush stole the election from him.

In 2016, when Donald Trump won, Democrats claimed that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the election. There was never any evidence of this. Multiple investigations have made that very clear. It was pure fiction. Yet, countless Democrats, including current Democrat Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Vice President Kamala Harris, and even President Joe Biden have called Donald Trump an illegitimate president.

And what about the media? Fox News was forced to pay a $785.5 million settlement to Dominion Voting Systems over its coverage of the 2020 election. Yet, no mainstream media outlet that reported on the bogus Trump/Russia allegations as if they were true has been held accountable for it. In fact, the Washington Post and New York Times received Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of this blatant hoax — awards they still have.

Has anyone been held accountable for trying to reverse the 2016 election? Has anyone been charged with making false statements or racketeering for promoting these lies? Nope. Yet, anyone who claims that the 2020 election was anything but the most secure in history is apparently at risk of being charged with making false statements. It would almost be amusing if the implications of this weren’t so terrifying.

The claims about Russian collusion persisted and were frequently used to undermine Trump’s presidency, yet any questions or legal challenges to the results of the 2020 election was quickly met with the full power of the legal system at the hands of Soros-funded prosecutors in deep-blue jurisdictions where the chance of a fair trial is virtually zero.

They’ve gone after Trump. They’ve gone after his lawyers. They’ll go after anyone.