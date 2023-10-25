Unhinged Transgender Threatens to Murder Schoolchildren in Retaliation for ‘Transphobia’

Obviously, the moral response to children not nodding affirmatively to a transgender’s delusions is for the aggrieved individual to kill them. That’s called Social Justice™.

A brave and stunning woman named Jason Willie threatened to do just that recently in Illinois.

You’ll never believe the face on this one; it’s a doozy. Even by transgender standards, it shocks the conscience with its unsightliness.

🚨NEW🚨 Reduxx has learned that a trans-identified male was arrested in Illinois after threatening to commit a school shooting and murder children. Police say Jason "Alexia" Willie took inspiration from the Nashville shooting that left 6 dead in March.https://t.co/TmiUN0DdP2 — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) October 16, 2023

Via Reduxx (emphasis added):

A trans-identified male was arrested in Perry County, Illinois, after making threats to commit a school shooting and murder children on behalf of the transgender community in response to transphobic “bullying.” On August 14, the Springfield-area FBI intercepted a live-stream on social media they deemed “suspicious.” In the video, an individual was seen making a number of disturbing threats towards schools and local children, specifically indicating there were plots in-progress to commit a school shooting, though no single institution was named. Using the IP address associated with the stream, the FBI was able to identify the individual making the threats as 47-year-old Jason L. Willie, also known as Alexia Willie. An address in northern Perry County was quickly traced, and local law enforcement was notified at approximately 8:00 pm… While Sheriff Howard was reading Willie the Miranda warning, he says the suspect began “acting up” and actively resisting arrest. Willie’s behavior became so unmanageable that he had to be tased* by a Washington County officer in order to secure his compliance in the police vehicle.

*Rest assured I searched the web for the tasing video in the hopes that I could include it here, if for no other reason than schadenfreude. Alas, I came up empty-handed.

Continuing:

Among the threats Willie made included “we’re going to shoot your kids” and “the FBI can’t stop us,” leading to initial confusion about how many individuals were involved. “At the time, we didn’t know if there was more than one person involved in this because Willie was speaking in plural — he was saying ‘us, we.’**

**In all fairness to Willie, who is not psychologically well by any metric, he may have simply been using the plurals “we” and “us” out of some kind of schizophrenic psychosis.

Mr. Willie, soon to be Inmate Willie unless some woke Soros DA lets him go, is the product of a toxic stew of constantly-stoked victimhood mentality, paranoia over largely nonexistent “transphobia,” and the mental health ravages of so-called “gender-affirming care.”

