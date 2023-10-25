Legendary Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin Ditches Talent Agent After Egregious Comments About Israel

Legendary screenwriter and Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin ditched his talent agency, CAA, after Maha Dakhil, his very high-ranking talent agent, accused the nation of Israel of committing acts of genocide in their response to the horrific Hamas terrorist attacks that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 people, some of whom were Americans. This is absolutely the right response to make. It’s nice to see folks in Hollywood not standing for the rampant, vicious anti-Semitism that is permeating much of the progressive movement right now.

We’ve all seen the headlines saying that people are coming out in support of the Palestinian terror group and wondered why these folks are backing such horrible acts of violence and murder. I think I have an explanation for that. It seems to me that the left is trying to excise the religious roots and motivation for Palestine’s hatred of Israel and make this into a strictly political situation.

Now, don’t get me wrong. I’m not saying there isn’t a political component to the whole mess, but this is a religious war, like it or not. The Islamic religion and its historical leaders, prophets, and scripture are steeped in the blood of what they call “infidels.” The ideology is very violent, which is a taboo thing to say in modern America, but that doesn’t make it any less true.

At the end of the day, Palestinians and other Islamists believe Allah calls them to destroy Jews and that doing so is an act of praise and worship to their god.

Anyway, back to Sorkin.

According to a report from Breitbart, the screenwriter, who is most well known for creating the NBC smash hit “The West Wing” and penning the script for “The Social Network,” is now going to be returning to his former agency, WME, after spending the last six years with CAA.

“Maha isn’t an antisemite, she’s just wrong,” Sorkin went on to say in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter, which was the first entertainment media outlet to break the news. “She’s a great agent and I’m very proud of the work we did together over the last six years. I’m excited to be returning to WME.”

What created the rift in their working relationship was Dakhil sharing an Instagram story earlier this week which said, “You’re currently learning who supports genocide.” The post was originally published to an account on the platform called “Free Palestine.”

Not long after sharing the post, Dakhil stepped down from some of the positions she held at CAA, though she is still currently employed by the agency. She also offered up an apology for her actions. Too little, too late in my opinion.

“I made a mistake with a repost in my Instagram story, which used hurtful language,” she remarked in a statement. “Like so many of us, I have been reeling with heartbreak. I pride myself on being on the side of humanity and peace. I’m so grateful to Jewish friends and colleagues who pointed out the implications and further educated me. I immediately took the repost down. I’m sorry for the pain I have caused.”

Sorkin isn’t the only big name talent Dakhil represents. Her other famous clients include Natalie Portman, who hails from Israel, Steven Spielberg, and Tom Cruise.

This is also not the first spot of trouble CAA has experienced this month. Earlier in October, actress Julia Ormond filed a lawsuit against the talent agency alleging that executives working for the company retaliated against her after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by the now infamous Harvey Weinstein.