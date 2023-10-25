Senator Claims DOJ/FBI Terminated Investigation Into Dirty Biden Family Business to Keep It Quiet During Trump Impeachment

The FBI and Justice Department terminated investigations showing illegal money laundering and other dirty deals by Joe Biden and his family. The investigations used 40 confidential human sources and agents all over the country before being shut down during Biden’s run for the presidency. That stunning revelation comes from a letter sent by Senator Chuck Grassley to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray, who have been ordered to explain why the plug was pulled in December of 2019 — the same month Donald Trump was impeached for alleging the same dirty Biden business.

“Our Republic cannot survive such a political infection,” Senator Charles Grassley warned in a letter to the attorney general and FBI director, accusing both departments of intentionally scuttling and covering up the dozens of sources describing how dirty Joe Biden and his family are.

Fox News was given an exclusive look at the letter Grassley sent to both AG Garland and FBI Director Wray on Tuesday.

No wonder Donald Trump has such a problem with his Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray, who were in office at the time of the decision.

The letter said that the infamous FBI’s Washington Field Office halted the search warrants, subpoenas, and overall investigation undertaken by agents at several offices around the country using the 40 intelligence sources.

“Based on the information provided to my office over a period of years by multiple credible whistleblowers, there appears to be an effort within the Justice Department and FBI to shut down investigative activity relating to the Biden family,” Grassley wrote, according to Fox News. “Such decisions point to significant political bias infecting the decision-making of not only the Attorney General and FBI Director, but also line agents and prosecutors.”

To those watching with growing horror the police-state tactics of the FBI and the duplicitous actions of the people who long ago tossed out the balanced scales of justice, this may not sound like a shocking revelation — until you understand the scope of the sources arrayed against Joe Biden and the dirty “family business” with The Big Guy at the center of it.

Grassley, the former chairman and now ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that 40 FBI sources came forward to give evidence against the president. The investigation into the entire Biden family’s shady dealings with people he oversaw in his official capacity as Barack Obama’s number two started when he was vice president and was suddenly halted in 2019 — conveniently after Joe Biden had made it known he was running for president. FBI investigators had already received and verified Hunter Biden’s laptop by that time.

Fox News reported that “at the time of the closing of the probe, in December 2019, Hunter Biden’s role on the board of Burisma was heavily under the microscope amid the first impeachment of former President Trump.”

The news network reported that “in February 2020, Grassley said a meeting took place at the FBI’s Pittsburgh Field Office, which involved discussion about investigative matters relating to the Hunter Biden investigation and related inquiries.”

Fox News reported that by March 2020, a “‘guardian’ assessment was opened in that office to analyze information about the Bidens provided by then-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.”

Grassley’s letter outlined the FBI forms (FD-1023s) from that assessment that included information on the Ukraine payoffs to Hunter Biden. The 2017 1023 form reportedly noted that “the handling agent deemed at the time non-relevant information to the ongoing criminal financial case.”

Rudy Giuliani was privy to Ukraine dirt on Joe Biden and had a copy of the Hunter Biden laptop. Democrats and the Biden Administration have dismissed the information found by Giuliani, the former New York mayor and former chief federal prosecutor for the Southern District of New York. Giuliani’s job included going after the mob. Since his alignment with Donald Trump, Giuliani has been derided by the Democrats as a liar. He’s been prosecuted and persecuted.

Grassley piled on more information in his letter to Garland and Wray, claiming that FBI agents at the Delaware office had evidence in October 2020 that Joe Biden knew all about Hunter Biden’s business dealings, contrary to his protests.

Indeed, Grassley wrote, “Our findings indicated potential criminal activity,” which he said included Biden family “money laundering” and dealings with “questionable foreign nationals and foreign government-linked corporate entities.”

David Weiss, who was then in charge of the Delaware office, is now the special counsel looking into Biden family dirty dealings with both Ukraine and China. The House Oversight Committee, conducting a parallel investigation into the Biden family, also says Romania and other countries were involved in shakedowns from the Biden family.

Grassley demands Garland and Wray respond by November 17.

If past is prologue, they’ll lie their way through the response as they’ve previously done.