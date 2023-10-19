President Biden Gaslights Americans in Oval Office Address on Ukraine, Israel

Why did President Joe Biden travel to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu? So he could deliver an Oval Office address on Thursday night to beg Americans and a leaderless House of Representatives for more money for Ukraine.

Advertisement

You may have thought that the purpose of President Word Salad’s Oval Office address was to talk about the terror attack against Israel, which was most likely facilitated by the Iranian regime that was given $6 billion PLUS by the self-same President Word Salad, but you’d be wrong! Joe Biden wasted your time during Thursday Night Football to try and sell you on this big plan to shovel more money to a regime filled with executives who need more Black Sea dachas and Paris apartments and who employ people who have some of the same anti-Semitic attitudes as Hamas.

In his 29-minute address, which must have been written by a 20-something kid who grew up on MadLibs and mixed metaphors, Biden begged for more billions to give to Ukraine and Hamas because … democracy y’all.

The disastrous speech began with appeals of moral authority to stand against Hamas Nazis. Biden then transmogrified the appeals into an American check-jack for Ukraine with an additional sweetener for Hamas terrorists. Yes, really.

Biden took credit for securing an agreement for “the people of Gaza [who are] urgently need food, water, and medicine. …Yesterday I secured an agreement for the first shipment of humanitarian assist from the United Nations to Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

It was done under a rickety veneer of we stand with Israel, though his 29-minute collection of ideas didn’t include those words.

The last time Gaza got its hands on gazillions of other people’s dollars it didn’t provide the basic needs of the imbeciles who voted for Hamas back in 2006, but instead was used to build an underground labyrinth of tunnels terrorists can escape to after attacking Israelis.

Advertisement

Who the hell is in charge of this disastrous policy? We already know Barack Obama, Tony Blinken, Jake Sullivan, and Iran-born Valerie Jarrett have had a hand in this dumbassery. Their hope is to make Iran the center star of the Middle East constellation of dysfunction.

The laugh-out-loud line of the evening was when Biden criticized Iran for “supporting Russia, Russians in Ukraine and supporting Hamas and we’ll continue to hold them accountable, I might add.”

Oh, please. Biden has just plussed up Iran’s coffers by unfreezing assets and failing to enforce sanctions outlawing the sale of Iranian energy. This disaster is worth north of $6 billion and thousands of lives.

I’ll give Joe Biden this: At least he mentioned the American hostages taken by Hamas for whom, we assume, he’ll be paying hefty ransoms the likes of which he paid the Iranians. “We’re pursuing every avenue to bring your loved ones home,” he slurred in his Oval Office Gas Light Chat. “As President, there’s no higher priority for me than the safety of Americans held hostage.” Which explains why he’s setting the stage for more hostage-taking.

Finally, President Word Salad, said we won’t be sending troops to UrkainIsrael, wink wink, but hey, look at me! I think I’ll shake hands with Delta Force operators in Israel even though we’re not sending any American troops to “the region.”

Last night Joe Biden’s administration blew the cover of some of our most lethal Delta Force troops whose identities are supposed to stay top secret. This photo was put up for hours with their faces AND tattoos visible before they deleted it. I covered their tattoos for safety… pic.twitter.com/55CT4o6ni4 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 19, 2023

Advertisement

And he would just like you to know, America, that “they tell me I’m the first American president to travel there during a war.”

What a complete ass.

Guess what, PJ Media readers: this “complete ass” is working with the courts and social media companies to silence conservative media. We’re going to need you to up your game and become a VIP member to keep the mob at bay. Don’t let “Democracy die in darkness,” support PJ Media by becoming a VIP member where censors have less sway to shut us up. Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to take 50% off your new annual PJ Media VIP membership.