Wait — Did Aaron Rodgers Just Endorse RFK Jr. for President?

Without a doubt, one of the most entertaining yet polarizing figures in professional sports today is infamous NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This is a dude who is driving the left absolutely insane with his constant and consistent opposition to the coronavirus vaccine and his takedown of Big Pharma, which is pretty clearly in bed with more than a few powerful and influential Democrats. He’s not exactly a conservative, but Rodgers does appear to have looked into issues for himself and drawn his own conclusions on the topics of the day.

That’s more than what you can say about former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, a bozo who blew his opportunity to make millions of dollars playing a game most people play for fun to become a puppet for the Black Lives Matter movement. I wonder how often he thinks about the life he could have had, with all the opportunities this great nation afforded him that he rejected to become some sort of fake activist no one takes seriously.

According to a report from OutKick, Rodgers made an appearance on the wildly popular “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday where he talked about his life as a quarterback in the NFL, leadership, and, surprisingly, politics.

McAfee and Rodgers chit-chatted about the different approaches quarterbacks take to team leadership, giving the example of how both Eli and Peyton Manning often used their sense of humor to connect to their players. Rodgers expressed that he has a different way of doing things.

Then, as the program was closing out, McAfee thanked Rodgers for doing the show. Rodgers replied, “Thank you, man. I believe in medical freedom, informed consent, and I’m voting for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., so have a great day, everybody.”

Wait. Did you guys catch that? I think Rodgers just announced he’s backing RFK Jr. for president in 2024. If that’s accurate, well, it’s not surprising — you know, given how clear Rodgers has made his hatred for Big Pharma and the shenanigans surrounding the vaccine for COVID.

Check out more details from OutKick:

Based on Rodgers’ expression, it’s hard to tell if he was being completely serious or just poking fun at the image people have of him. But that was the end of his appearance, which didn’t allow McAfee to ask any further questions. RFK Jr., despite some extremely questionable views, has accumulated a significant amount of support for his candidacy due in large part to medical freedom concerns. Though he took an extremely odd and controversial turn recently, announcing his desire to promote reparations for the black community if elected. For someone who’s seemingly received support from both sides of the aisle, it was a very specific, hard left turn. Apparently Rodgers hasn’t been turned off though, at least if his statement on the McAfee show was meant to be taken literally. The 39-year-old quarterback has never been one to live by convention, and his seeming presidential choice follows that trend perfectly.

Rodgers seems like the kind of guy who would be good at trolling, so it’s hard to tell, at this point, if he just gave a serious endorsement of RFK Jr. Honestly, I expected the quarterback to support Trump. The two seem to have similar personalities and approaches to things, especially their critics, so it would make sense to see him toss his backing to the former president.

Rodgers has a sizable platform and a lot of influence, so if he does make a public endorsement of a specific candidate, it will go a long, long way in helping build that individual’s base.