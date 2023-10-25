Four Astounding Facts You Need to Know About Your Government NOW

Normally I would suggest that you send an article like this to your lavender-haired, Transtifa, non-binary sibling-in-law and try to open zhim’s eyes. Not today. That would be a waste of your time and effort. Zhe is part of the problem and intends to remain one. You need to send this to every “normie neighbor” or friend who thinks the nation is fine and that “globalist codswallop” you talk about falls into the “it can’t happen here in America” file.

Things are not okay. Things are about to get worse.

What you are about to read is all true and documented. Everyone needs — and deserves — to know just how far our nation has fallen.

The Biden Crime Family/Spy Ring Is Real

The Oversight Committee is churning out evidence proof of the Biden family’s overseas skullduggery almost weekly.

BREAKING: Joe Biden cashed $200,000 check from brother James’ business deal, House investigators revealhttps://t.co/1m7HGKGJ0s — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 20, 2023

FACT-O-RAMA! Jim Biden, Joe’s brother, received a $600,000 “loan” from a failing company called “Americore Health” after Jim Biden assured the company he could secure investments from the Middle East. He failed. He DID send a $200,000 check to Joe Biden the same day Americore wired $200,000 directly to his personal checking account. He did not initially repay the loan. He did pay back $350,000 after Americore went bankrupt and Americore’s debtors pursued Jim Biden for the money. The Bidens claim it was a loan repayment but have yet to provide proof of said loan. The Oversight Committee still wants to know if either of the Bidens paid taxes on this $200,000 OR the supposed loan Joe allegedly gave to Jim.

Joe Biden Used Aliases on 5,400 Emails Involving His Overseas Family Chicanery

After much heel-dragging, the dedicated pinkos at the National Archives finally gavaged a vat of Ipecac from the Oversight Committee and chundered up the 5,400 emails Gropey Joe sent or received using one of several funky noms de plume.

According to PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis:

On Monday, the National Archives and Records Administration acknowledged that it does indeed have as many as 5,400 of these emails, which Joe Biden reportedly used to forward government information and discuss business with his son, Hunter Biden. What kind of incriminating information is contained in these emails? Well, we may find out soon. According to a report from Just the News, a lawsuit is underway from the Southeastern Legal Foundation to compel the National Archives to release the emails.

The DOJ and FBI Are Persecuting Catholics, Pro-lifers, and Parents of School Kids

As Hama-nazi sympathizers celebrate the rape and slaughter of 1,400 Israelis, the FBI has decided that those pesky Catholics, what with their radical “Our Fathers” and “Hail Marys,” are a bunch of domestic terrorists.

Ignore the openly Marxist BLM soldiers and the sally-bois of Antifa as they torched the nation. It’s those Communion-gulpers in their Sunday best who are apparently a problem to the federal government.

Here is what the Judiciary Committee had to say to Christopher Wray, the head honcho at the FBI:

The Committee on the Judiciary is continuing to conduct oversight of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) assessment of traditional Catholics as potential domestic terrorists. From information recently produced to the Committee, we now know that the FBI relied on information from around the country—including a liaison contact in the FBI’s Portland Field Office and reporting from the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office—to develop its assessment. This new information suggests that the FBI’s use of its law enforcement capabilities to intrude on American’s First Amendment rights is more widespread than initially suspected and reveals inconsistencies with your previous testimony before the Committee. Given this startling new information, we write to request additional information to advance our oversight.

Wray testified he found the memo “appalling” and commented, “a single product by a single field office, which as soon as I found out about it, I was aghast and ordered it withdrawn and removed from FBI systems.”

Sure, once it was made public. I suggest my fellow Catholics keep an on your church parking lots for a while. You know, just in case persecuting Catholics wasn’t really “withdrawn and removed” from the FBI’s to-do list.

There Appear to Be Iranian Spies in the State Department, and No One Is Doing Anything About It

Russell Brand was demonetized from YouTube after British media chased down several women who now claim the comedian sexually assaulted them. Mere allegations were enough to cost him a lot of cheddar.

Pentagon official Ariane Tabatabai is accused of being a spy, but she has somehow kept her security clearance.

As Kash Patel recently wrote for PJ Media:

Let’s start with the Iranian influencer installed at the highest ranks of the Pentagon. Ariane Tabatabai, an Iranian-American, is currently serving as the chief of staff to the assistant secretary of Defense for special operations. As reported last month by Semafor, Tabatabai, on multiple occasions, requested guidance from the Iranian Foreign Ministry dating back to at least 2014—the emails themselves are now public—when operating inside of the U.S. supposedly for our best interests. As the former chief of staff for the Department of Defense (DoD) myself during the Trump administration, anyone caught seeking permission and guidance from the world’s largest state sponsor of terror would’ve been fired and relationships with the government terminated. In the Biden administration, she is rewarded.

Robert Malley and Maher Bitar are also caught up in the Iraina spy web. Malley was one of the architects of Obama’s “Iran Deal.”

Two of the President’s most senior national security/foreign policy advisors are Maher Bitar and Ariadne Tabatabai are Palestinian and Iranian respectively. Here’s Bitar performing in front of a “Divest from Israeli Apartheid” banner. pic.twitter.com/owjI1Lw2Ac — Chris, just Chris (@coflayed) October 20, 2023

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Both Obama and Biden paid a ransom to Iran for American hostages, (Obama did it secretly but got busted). Obama later sent another cool $1.3 billion. Wow, that’s quite a coincidence. It’s ALMOST like both presidents planned this so they can hand over mad stacks to the leading sponsor of terrorism.

Now would be a good time to mention that John Kerry held a secret meeting with Iran — during Trump’s presidency — when Kerry wasn’t holding public office, ostensibly to save Obama’s “Iran Deal.”

Fox News is reporting that leaked audio tapes reveal that John Kerry may have disclosed “200 clandestine Israeli military operations” against Iran” in the past few years.

John Kerry allegedly informed Iran’s foreign minister of covert Israeli military operations. Kerry did the same thing when Trump was in office. Kerry told Iran not to work with President Trumps and to wait for a “softer administration” pic.twitter.com/c7R2bI99X2 — Politically Stripped ™️ (@politstrip) October 15, 2023

What Have We Learned?

It’s easy to lose focus on what Biden and his tatterdemalions are up to when the Pravda press runs with yet another one of those bogus stories about Trump, most of which are conveniently released at the same time the Bidens are caught doing something stupid and possibly treasonous, designed to draw the nation’s attention away from America’s first spy ring family.

Team Biden is dangerous for America, and our “normie” friends need to wake up. It’s time to start the conversation.

