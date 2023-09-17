Caught on Video: Five Reasons Why You Should Never Vote for a Democrat [GRAPHIC WARNING]

I could probably come up with several hundred reasons to never pull a lever for a donkey, but it’s way more fun when you can actually watch videos of Democrat codswallop in action.

WARNING: Some of these videos are hard to watch for various reasons.

What better way to start out this calamity than with a naked man beating an idiot? You’ll want to watch this one a few times.

WARNINGS: Violence, nudity, language

Man riding his bike erratically in traffic crashes into a naked guy in front of a store called "Killer Burger" with a giant LGBTQ flag in the window. Then they fight. This is Portland. This is the culture Democrats create when given power. pic.twitter.com/Xpv2fPN6yT — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 13, 2023

Mad bomb-shouts to the woman enjoying her “killer burger” in a front-row seat, watching a crazy naked man standing on a picnic table delivering a sermon to a traffic light. I personally have never had to look at a wackadoo’s natal cleft while enjoying lunch, but then again, I don’t vote blue. I would think it’s a good way to lose weight, but the onlooker doesn’t appear to have missed a lot of lunches in her life.

Marxist Mayhem video #2: “Disabled” Black Teens Kill a Cyclist

This is the hardest video to watch.

Some thugs in a stolen car drove around Las Vegas last month, purposely ramming other drivers. Then they saw a man — a retired police officer — on a bike and decided it would be fun to plow into him. The victim, Andreas Probst, 64, was killed.

WARNING: Extreme violence resulting in death.

Two teens stole a car and filmed themselves murdering an innocent cyclist for laughs. Reverse the races… and it’s a national media story for a month, complete with a televised Ben Crump press conference and a Biden speech on white terrorism. pic.twitter.com/hgrg5VbbkW — John LeFevre (@JohnLeFevre) September 16, 2023

The Las Vegas Journal Review referred to the intentional murder as a “bike crash.”

Four days earlier, we learned a white Marxist from Princeton began teaching a course suggesting systemic racism in the U.S. is so bad that black folk should be considered “disabled.” The class curriculum is based on a book from 2017, ironically called “The Right to Maim: Debility, Capacity, Disability,” by Jasbir K. Puar and is being taught by an apparatchik named Satyel Larson, who, no surprise, “specializes in women, gender, and sexuality studies.”

Marxist Mayhem video # 3: Biden Doing What He Claims He Never Did

We all know Biden never spoke with Hunter about his business dealings, except for those times he did, which were sometimes caught on camera, like this one:

Biden Crime Family 101. Biden caught red-handed working the room with Hunter while he was VP in 2005. pic.twitter.com/6Emzjj7MG8 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 16, 2023

If you believe Joe Biden wasn’t the “brains” behind Hunter selling access to his dad, I’d like to sell you my invisible unicorn “Chicklet” that will mow your lawn and scrape your BBQ grill for free.

Related: ‘Circumstantial but Devastating’ Video Resurfaces of Joe and Hunter Biden Talking Business With Potential Clients

Marxist Mayhem Video # 4: Question the Elites, and They’ll Call You a Rapist.

Out of nowhere, Russell Brand, the British comedian who has since dedicated most of his time to questioning everything, is “suddenly” a multiple rapist.

Criticize the drug companies, question the war in Ukraine, and you can be pretty sure this is going to happen. https://t.co/3T7GjBddA5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 16, 2023

Brand has been delivering truth bombs about COVID-19, globalists, Ukraine, and every other sinister charade in 15-minute videos for a while now. Apparently, he is over the target because he is suddenly being accused of raping four women.

FACT-O-RAMA! Rape accusations are a tried-and-true method of attacking right-leaning politicians and truth-tellers, like President Trump, who has been attacked and accused by at least 16 women since he first ran for president in 2016.

Brand denies the four seemingly coordinated accusations.

Marxist Mayhem Video #5: Chicken Fleeing Gators Likened to a European Dodging Violent Illegal Immigrants

Let’s wrap this up with a happy yet profound video.

The rush of immigrants into Europe has caused a mountain of violence, which we are likely to see here in the U.S. soon. Someone has hilariously referred to this video as “Poor chicken. Fighting for its life like Europeans who are surrounded by Illegal immigrants.”

Check it out:

Poor chicken 🐓 🙁

Fighting for its life like Europeans who surrounded by Illegal immigrants . pic.twitter.com/v7EpLjh4JY — Frankie™️🦅 (@B7frankH) July 12, 2023

I count at least 15 attempts by alligators to eat the flightless Euro-bird, which magically survives the onslaught. The spry chicken circumnavigates the dangers and lives to flee alligators another day. We get the inference.

For those of you who don’t quite understand what the author is trying to say, here are some illegal immigrants attacking the NYPD over bicycles:

If you think things aren’t bad enough in the U.S., just wait until the invasion is over.

You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.