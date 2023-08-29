Whoa: National Archives Acknowledges Having 5,400 Biden Pseudonym Emails

Earlier this month, it was reported that Joe Biden “allegedly” used a pseudonymous email account while serving as vice president. According to reports, Biden went by the names Robert L. Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware and used the email address “[email protected].”

On Monday, the National Archives and Records Administration acknowledged that it does indeed have as many as 5,400 of these emails, which Joe Biden reportedly used to forward government information and discuss business with his son, Hunter Biden. What kind of incriminating information is contained in these emails? Well, we may find out soon. According to a report from Just the News, a lawsuit is underway from the Southeastern Legal Foundation to compel the National Archives to release the emails.

The non-profit constitutional legal group that filed the lawsuit said the archives confirmed that Biden used the pseudonyms of Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters, and JRB Ware during his time in the Obama administration. The archives’ admissions confirm years of reporting from Just the News about Biden’s use of a personal email as vice president and the pseudonym accounts he used. The legal foundation first filed a Freedom of Information Act request to the archives for Biden’s emails in 2021 on behalf of Just the News editor-in-chief John Solomon. The legal foundation renewed its initial request last year with a second FOIA request, but the archives “has failed to produce a single one of these emails,” the group said. Monday’s lawsuit turns up the pressure on the archives to release the documents.

“All too often, public officials abuse their power by using it for their personal or political benefit. When they do, many seek to hide it,” Southeastern Legal Foundation general counsel Kimberly Hermann told Just the News. “The only way to preserve governmental integrity is for NARA to release Biden’s nearly 5,400 emails to SLF and thus the public. The American public deserves to know what is in them.”

The House Oversight Committee is also attempting to obtain the emails.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said in a statement. “We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption.”