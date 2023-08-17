Comer Demands Private Emails Between Hunter and Joe From the National Archives

The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023- 0022-F, entitled “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,” which has been published on NARA’s website.1 These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject “Friday Schedule Card,” is withheld in part under a “P6” and “b(6)” restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively. Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, is a document that indicates at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to “Robert L. Peters”—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then Vice- President Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.

One key here is that the records available for public view have been redacted under the Presidential Records Act and Freedom of Information Act. The committee wants complete and unredacted access to the documents pertaining to the case mentioned above. Comer also demanded any documents involving Joe Biden as a sender, recipient, or on which he is copied and referred to with the pseudonyms “Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware.” In addition, the committee wants any documents involving Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer. Finally, the committee is demanding all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech to the Ukrainian Rada on December 9, 2015. The Rada is the Ukrainian parliament. The committee is interested in drafts of the speech from November 1, 2015, to December 9, 2015.

