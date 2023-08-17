Comer Demands Private Emails Between Hunter and Joe From the National Archives

Thursday morning, The House Oversight Committee took a new tack in its investigation into the corruption of the Biden family. Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration demanding documents, including emails, with “certain family members” during Biden’s term as vice president. Specifically, the Committee is interested in communications between Joe and Hunter and his business associates during Hunter’s business activities in Ukraine.
From the letter obtained by Just the News:
The Committee seeks unrestricted special access under the PRA to Case Number 2023- 0022-F, entitled “Email Messages To and/or From Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden related to Burisma and Ukraine,” which has been published on NARA’s website.1 These records have been redacted for public release pursuant to the PRA and FOIA. For example, an email bearing the subject “Friday Schedule Card,” is withheld in part under a “P6” and “b(6)” restrictions, denoting personal information regarding the subject under the PRA and FOIA respectively. Attached to this email, and made available on the NARA website, is a document that indicates at 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2016, Vice President Biden took a call with the president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko. It is concerning to the Committee, however, that this document was sent to “Robert L. Peters”—a pseudonym the Committee has identified as then Vice- President Biden. Additionally, the Committee questions why the then-Vice President’s son, Hunter Biden—and only Hunter Biden—was copied on this email to then-Vice President Biden.
One key here is that the records available for public view have been redacted under the Presidential Records Act and Freedom of Information Act. The committee wants complete and unredacted access to the documents pertaining to the case mentioned above. Comer also demanded any documents involving Joe Biden as a sender, recipient, or on which he is copied and referred to with the pseudonyms “Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware.” In addition, the committee wants any documents involving Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer. Finally, the committee is demanding all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech to the Ukrainian Rada on December 9, 2015. The Rada is the Ukrainian parliament. The committee is interested in drafts of the speech from November 1, 2015, to December 9, 2015.
Comer adds:
The Committee seeks to craft legislative solutions aimed at deficiencies it has identified in the current legal framework regarding ethics laws and disclosure of financial interests related to the immediate family members of Vice Presidents and Presidents— deficiencies that may place American national security and interests at risk.
The Committee is concerned that foreign nationals have sought access and influence by engaging in lucrative business relationships with high-profile political figures’ immediate family members, including members of the Biden family. For additional information regarding the Committee’s legislative purpose regarding its investigation of the Biden family’s international business, the Committee would direct you to three bank records memoranda it has released this year.
Just the News notes that the letter was sent after the committee located an email that showed a member of the White House staff had talked about a plan for a phone call between the president of Ukraine and Joe Biden, which was copied to Hunter.
The letter can be found here.
