Biden Embarrasses Our Military Again at Israel’s Expense

Last week, it became clear that Hamas was using hostages as bargaining chips to delay a ground invasion by Israel Defenses, and the Biden Administration fell for it, hook, line, and sinker. Or perhaps the administration just doesn’t want Israel to eliminate Hamas. Who knows?

All we know is that Joe Biden previously endorsed Israel delaying a ground invasion before the White House had to come back and clean up the mess by insisting that Biden hadn’t properly heard the question being asked of him and that the White House wasn’t going to dictate strategy to Israel. But I guess the administration is achieving the same goals through other means.

On Wednesday, a ground invasion of Gaza was delayed, and it is, without a doubt, the fault of the United States, namely the so-called Commander-in-Chief, Joe Biden. Despite Israel’s preparation for the invasion, the United States isn’t prepared to defend military installations in the area, prompting Israel to agree to a delay of the ground invasion.

“Israel has agreed, for now, to a request from the U.S. to get its air defenses in place to protect U.S. troops in the region ahead of an expected ground invasion of Gaza, U.S. and Israeli officials said,” reports the Wall Street Journal. “The Pentagon is scrambling to deploy nearly a dozen air-defense systems to the region, including for U.S. troops serving in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, to protect them from missiles and rockets. U.S. officials have so far persuaded the Israelis to hold off until those pieces can be placed, as early as later this week.”

Time is of the essence here, and the sooner the ground invasion takes place, the sooner this war can end. The Biden administration wants to have it both ways on this invasion, essentially refusing to dictate how Israel defends itself while simultaneously trying to delay this military operation. And we’re supposed to believe that in the two weeks since the Hamas attack on Israel, our military interests in the region haven’t been able to prepare to defend themselves? Are we really supposed to believe this wasn’t intentional? Worse yet, forcing this delay makes our military look incompetent.

According to a report from National Review, “The IDF is getting antsy that further delaying the ground invasion of Gaza could hinder its goal of destroying Hamas, while the Biden administration is putting pressure on Israel to wait even longer for ongoing hostage negotiations to play out.”

Wiping out Hamas quickly would be the easiest way to end this war, yet, as I’ve pointed out before, Joe Biden seems to want to get us into World War III to boost his chances of winning the presidential election next year. And he’s not missing a trick.