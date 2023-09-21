The Morning Briefing: The Democrat J6 Insurrection Hoax Keeps Getting Worse

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Gerenvald felt that public frolicking was beneath the dignity of the newly crowned “Persimmon Prince of Poughkeepsie.”

The exact moment when the Democrats ramped up their efforts to turn the United States of America into a Third World banana republic may be difficult to pinpoint, but we know it happened around the time that they decided that January 6, 2021, would be their new holiest of holy days. Oh, they can pretend to be horrified about what they say went on that day, be we know that they privately chuckle at how they’ve been able to turn their false J6 narrative into a weapon to destroy their political opponents.

The formation of the J6 House Soviet Select Committee on Daddy Issues saw the Democrats fully embrace kangaroo court justice and ever since then they’ve just been rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

With their ultra-slim majority in the House, Republicans have at least been able to slowly uncover information that the Democrats would have preferred to stay buried had they remained in charge.

We keep finding out the Trump-hating FBI may have been a little more, um, active than was first thought. Matt has some of the latest on that:

There’s a lot about the riot that Democrats simply don’t want us to know, and when we’ve managed to learn a few things that are, shall we say, not good for the preferred narrative, they get dismissed as conspiracy theories. Some of the lingering questions about the riot are how many FBI agents and informants were embedded amongst the demonstrators and what role they played in instigating the violence. It’s long been suspected that there were several feds involved, but the true number may be much larger than we thought. In fact, according to a report from the New York Post, there were so many paid informants in the crowd that the House Judiciary Committee literally “lost track” of them and had to perform an audit to determine how many were there.

Given the level of distrust for the FBI on the Right, it’s easy for us to believe that agents were up to some anti-Trump agitation that day. Prior to Trump’s rise to political power, conservatives probably wouldn’t have gotten to that conclusion, but this is Joe Biden’s America and faith in our institutions is somewhere under the sewer.

Attorney General Merrick Garland spent some quality time on Capitol Hill yesterday, and the FBI presence on J6 came up, no doubt to his chagrin. Nick Arama has more on that at our sister site RedState:

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) grilled Garland on the question of informants who were present at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and his prior testimony on the matter. Massie asked him, “How many agents or assets of the government were present on January 5th and January 6th and agitating in the crowd to go into the Capitol, and how many went into the Capitol? Can you answer that now?” Garland said he didn’t know the answer to that question. Massie pressed further: “You don’t know how many there were? Or there were none?” Garland reiterated: “I don’t know the answer to either of those questions — if there were any, I don’t know how many. I don’t know whether there are any.” Massie appeared to grin in disbelief: “I think you may have just perjured yourself, that you don’t know that there were any? You want to say that again, that you don’t know that there were any?” He also pointed out that Garland has had two years to find out.

Garland’s Dept. of Justice has been using the J6 faux insurrection to ruin the lives of Americans who weren’t really guilty of any crimes. He and his goon squad are very sure of themselves when they want to use J6 as a bludgeon to subdue opposition. They’ve got their version of the facts in order when citing the false insurrection narrative to pervert the law, but the guy in charge is always a little fuzzy when pressed for details about what the feds were doing that afternoon. True, he wasn’t in charge yet but, as Rep. Massie noted, he’s had some time to work on this.

It’s nigh on impossible to believe that the button-downed Federal Bureau of Investigation doesn’t have detailed records of not only how many agents were there on January 6, 2021, but who those agents were. The current powers that be are trying to sell us on the idea that they’re unorganized idiots who fly blindly without a plan.

Comforting, it’s not.

Garland and Co. are the real treasonous people in this tragic tale, not Trump and his supporters. One thing that Trump has been right about all along is that, if given enough time, they’ll be coming after all of us.

I’m not currently a big Mitch McConnell fan but, once more, with feeling: I’m forever grateful that he kept this guy off of the Supreme Court.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Kitten trying to catch a fly.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/sCyn3OCS0X — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 20, 2023

Me. Keith Olbermann Is Why (Some of) the American Left Must Be Destroyed

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Insanity Wrap: The Coroner Will Rule California’s Death a Suicide

Jefferson’s Warning Against Mass Migration and the Biden Border Crisis

UNREAL: Empire State Building Defaced With Pfizer Vax Propaganda

‘Gender Queer’ Author’s Confession After a GOP Senator Reads the Book Aloud Is Priceless

Political Delusions and Loss of Faith in the Constitution

Jefferson’s Warning Against Mass Migration and the Biden Border Crisis

Here’s Why I Think Joe Biden Knows He’s Going To Lose in 2024

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Tree of life (sketch to vitrage in Chapelle des Cordeliers in Sarrebourg) https://t.co/FUNQM5fqSU pic.twitter.com/hssZFEQ969 — Marc Chagall (@artistchagall) September 20, 2023

Kabana Tunes

Sometimes it’s important to revisit the classics and remember just how much fun the early MTV days were.