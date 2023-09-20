George Washington, Other Patriots About to Get Canceled in NYC

Never mind the tsunami of illegal immigrants crushing this Big Apple into a puddle of cider; the New York City Council is hard at work advancing a plan to remove more statues and paintings of historical figures, including George Washington.

FACT-O-RAMA! Washington once fought the British for New York City. He lost and was forced to leave the island.

A statue of Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the Declaration of Independence, was already sent to the cornfield by rabid NYC Marxists because he owned slaves.

There are more than half a dozen statues of the Revolutionary War hero and first president of the U.S. scattered around New York City. Other notable Washington mentions in New York City include:

The George Washington Bridge which connects New Jersey to…

Washington Heights, a neighborhood on the north end of Manhattan

Several streets and avenues named Washington

At least two parks

A bus station

Fort George Hill Tunnel (also known as the Fort Washington Tunnel)

The apparatchiks previously removed a statue of J. Marion Sims, a 19th-century doctor, considered the “father of modern gynecology,” for performing experimental surgeries on sick slave women.

Why the sudden push to remove statues and paintings of people instrumental to our nation’s founding?

PINKO-RAMA! There were 45 goals of communism that were entered into the Congressional record in 1963. Goal #12 is “discredit the American founding fathers as selfish aristocrats [and racists].”

Early New York governor and slaveowner Peter Stuyvesant is on the chopping block, as is Christopher Columbus, yet again.

Joann Ariola, a New York City Councilwoman (R-Queens) has had enough of the bolshie bullsh*t and is speaking out.

This is little more than an attempt by the radical left to rewrite our nation’s history. These men all had an enormous impact on this country, and these statues commemorating their achievements have been in place for decades. The radical left has been trying to reframe our nation as one born from evil, and it is time we put our foot down and say enough is enough. The Founding Fathers and the others who worked so hard to establish this great country should be celebrated, not eliminated from memory.

Brookhaven, a town on Long Island, has offered to take the statues and pay for the transfer. Town Supervisor Edward Romaine, who is currently running for Suffolk County Executive, has offered to take the statues and artwork from the wokesters in the NYC Council.

“We look at their accomplishments, what they did for their time and how they contributed to the long arc of history,” Romaine declared. “And we would welcome having those statues.”

New York City also removed a statue of Teddy Roosevelt because it included an American Indian and a black man in what critics called a “subjugated stature.”

If the statues of Washington are removed from New York City, the commies will have successfully purloined the monuments of three of the four presidents on Mount Rushmore. The commies have done a bang-up job “discrediting the American Founding Fathers.” Goal achieved.