Huge New Bidenomics Fail Threatens Joe Biden’s 2024 Campaign

How much more bad news can Joe Biden take?

It’s been bad enough for him, with his lousy poll numbers and many begging him to drop out or else cut Kamala Harris loose in the hopes of saving his 2024 presidential campaign. But Biden thinks that he can convince the public he’s the greatest president for the economy in history.

“But, seriously, we’re living through one of the greatest job-creation periods in our history. And, folks, it’s not an accident. It’s not an accident,” he said just last week. “That literally is our economic plan in action — Bidenomics in action.”

Except, that’s not what has happened at all. First of all, Joe Biden is trying to take credit for the jobs returning that were lost during the COVID shutdowns — a talking point even the liberal media has fact-checked. But in reality, it turns out that Bidenomics is actually increasing the number of poor people in the country. According to a report from ABC News, the poverty rate in the United States increased in 2022 — the first increase in 13 years.

In 2022, the poverty rate was 12.4%, up 4.6% from 2021, according to the Supplemental Poverty Measure (SPM), which looks at government programs and tax credits designed to help low-income families, according to the census. The expiration of pandemic programs, including refundable tax credits and stimulus payments, at the start of 2022, led to an increase in the SPM over the official poverty rate, the census reported. The poverty rate among children saw a sizeable increase, more than doubling from 5.2% in 2021 to 12.4% last year, census data shows. The increase in the child poverty rate comes after the child tax credit expansion ended on Dec. 31, 2021.

Biden blames Republicans for not expanding the child tax credit, but Democrats had control of both the House and Senate in 2021. Also, if Bidenomics was really creating jobs the way Joe Biden claims, that would have meant fewer people in poverty. If Bidenomics were working, handouts wouldn’t be necessary, but the fact is that, no matter what Joe Biden says, inflation is still a problem and prices are still up significantly compared to when he took office. Joe Biden can’t blame Republicans for this, and Americans won’t blame them either. When Americans vote, they vote with their wallets, and they blame the party in power, which is Joe Biden and the Democrats.

