This Is Why Democrats Are Panicking About Joe Biden

In 2020, Democrats nominated an old white guy as their candidate, believing him to be the most electable in the clown car of candidates they had at the time. Now a slew of polls show that Joe Biden is struggling to be viable. His approval ratings are terrible, and his performance in match-up polls is too close for comfort. Even the liberal media is sounding the alarm, urging him to consider stepping aside or dropping Kamala Harris as his running mate to save the Democratic Party from defeat next November.

Another poll most certainly has Democrats terrified about 2024. According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Biden and Trump are tied in a general election matchup, with both candidates receiving 39% support and 20% undecided for some reason.

“Democrats held a strong advantage among voters most concerned about protecting abortion rights, while Republicans had an edge among those worried about crime, the poll found,” reports Reuters. “Trump remains politically viable despite a battery of federal and state criminal charges revolving around his attempts to overturn Biden’s 2020 election win and his mishandling of classified documents since leaving office. He is expected to spend much of next year in courtrooms standing trial while also campaigning.”

While an even race in a national poll might normally suggest an edge for the Democrat presidential candidate, there’s actually a huge problem for Biden in the battleground states.

The poll found that President Trump maintains a slight edge in the seven states that ultimately decided the 2020 presidential election: Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Nevada, and Michigan. In these states, Trump has a lead of 41% support compared to Biden’s 35%, while 24% of voters remained undecided.

What does that mean? Well, if all other results of the 2020 election remain the same, that means that, as of right now, Trump would win decisively in the 2024 presidential election with 312 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden’s 226.

This map is particularly terrifying for Democrats because Trump wouldn’t even need to win all of those battleground states to secure victory. For example, he could win Georgia, Arizona, and Wisconsin but lose Nevada, Michigan, and Pennsylvania and still win the election.

Of course, with more than a year until the election, anything can happen. But will the passage of time be good or bad for Joe Biden? Economists predict that a recession is coming soon, likely next year in the middle of the presidential campaign. That couldn’t be worse timing for Joe Biden as he’s taken complete ownership of the economy in his ill-fated effort to make “Bidenomics” a good thing in the eyes of Americans. And despite his best efforts, Americans have soured on the economy and blame him and his policies for it.

Americans may not be jazzed about a 2020 rematch in 2024, but that’s what it’s shaping up to be, and right now the edge goes to Donald Trump. Biden may have an edge with voters on the issue of abortion, but people tend to vote with their wallets. Seventy-three percent of voters say their current situation is worse now than before the pandemic, and 77% of voters are concerned that Joe Biden isn’t fit for office.

So despite everything the left has done in the hopes of destroying Trump, today’s snapshot has him returning to office. Hit that panic button, Democrats; it’s likely only going to get worse for ya.