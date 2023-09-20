‘Very Strong Possibility’ New Hampshire Goes Red in 2024

New Hampshire hasn’t voted Republican in a presidential election since 2000. It’s a small, but ever-so-important battleground state that could make the difference in a close election — which 2024 may very well be.

To that point, Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) believes that Joe Biden is bleeding support in the Granite State, which means that Republicans could win the state and its four Electoral College votes in the next election. Sununu argues that Biden’s insult to New Hampshire voters by changing up the primary schedule is a contributing factor.

“Joe Biden has completely screwed this up for himself and for the Democrats. We’re going first no matter what,” Sununu said during an appearance on “Fox & Friends First” on Tuesday. “New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is going to happen first. Biden tried to give some political payback to his buddies in South Carolina, a state that has frankly one of the lower voter turnouts in the country. Iowa Democrats try to screw it up and turn their process into a primary. I’m sorry, guys. New Hampshire’s primary going to be first. That’s why the Republican candidates are here.”

Sununu continued, “Come the general election, New Hampshire will very much be in play. People realize it’s just insulting. I mean, it really is. The president has insulted the Democrats of this state. So I think a lot of folks realize we are an independent-minded state; we tend to be a little more Republican. That’s why there could be a very strong possibility this state goes Republican in November.”

That’s a bold prediction. New Hampshire is one of those states that suffers from its proximity to deep blue states, with liberal voters fleeing the high taxes and regulation of its southern neighbor Massachusetts for the freer, lower-taxed New Hampshire, making it the fastest-growing New England state.

However, it’s one of the whitest states in the nation, and Joe Biden pushed to move South Carolina ahead in the Democrat primary schedule after Rep. James Clyburn’s (D-S.C.) endorsement saved Biden in the 2020 primary. The push is largely seen as Biden returning the favor to Clyburn, as well as part of his angle to give minority voters more power in selecting the Democratic Party’s nominee. Of course, this move came at the expense of insulting New Hampshire.

But does that mean insulted Democrats in the state won’t be pumped to vote for Biden in 2024? Sununu believes that New Hampshire is still a swing state that could vote either way, and Republicans still have a chance there.

I hope he’s right. New Hampshire may only have four Electoral College votes, but those votes could make a difference.