Jefferson’s Warning Against Mass Migration and the Biden Border Crisis

Thomas Jefferson’s warning about the dangers of mass migration making a country “more turbulent” and “less strong” seems particularly relevant since the Border Patrol reportedly encountered 45,000 illegal migrants just in the last five days.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin, who has been capturing video and photos of the border crisis with his team, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 20, “NEW: Per CBP [Customs and Border Protection] sources, there were 9,300 migrant encounters at the border in the last 24 hours. 7,600 apprehended by Border Patrol crossing illegally, & 1,700 encountered by CBP at ports of entry, including mass paroles into the U.S. w/ CBP app.” He concluded, “45,000 encounters in last 5 days.”

As of August, over 70% of illegals were being released into America, according to the Border Patrol Union.

What did Founding Father Thomas Jefferson warn long ago of the dangers of sudden and mass migration? ”Suppose 20 millions of republican Americans thrown all of a sudden into France, what would be the condition of that kingdom?” Jefferson wrote in “Notes on the State of Virginia.” “If it would be more turbulent, less happy, less strong, we may believe that the addition of half a million of foreigners to our present numbers would produce a similar effect here.”

Jefferson was not opposed to legal immigration at numbers that lent themselves to assimilation. In fact, while he was president, he specifically loosened legal requirements for becoming a naturalized citizen, which at the time required residence of 14 years.

“And shall we refuse the unhappy fugitives from distress that hospitality which the savages of the wilderness extended to our fathers arriving in this land? Shall oppressed humanity find no asylum on this globe?” Jefferson asked in his Dec. 1801 First Annual Message to Congress. Jefferson’s view was the view of most Americans throughout American history, which is that we certainly and absolutely welcome legal immigrants (emphasis on legal) but not in society-altering floods.

It’s Americans who pay the price for mass illegal migration. For instance, Todd Bensman of the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) said in July congressional testimony that illegal aliens have committed over 430,000 criminal offenses just in Texas since 2011, meaning the true number of illegal crimes is exponentially higher (but unfortunately not well-tracked). Up to 6 million new illegals are likely to enter America before Biden’s first presidential term ends, including tens of thousands of criminals (over 10,000 just this fiscal year) and potential terrorists.

Bensman emphasized in his testimony the financial burden on cities (and thus taxpayers), the drain on government resources, the overloading of the school system, and other issues caused by illegal immigration. It’s straight out of Jefferson’s nightmare.

I believe the staggering number of illegal aliens currently pouring practically unvetted into the U.S. would appall Jefferson and remind him of his earlier warning about “the addition of half a million of foreigners” being suddenly thrown in here. The Biden administration is deliberately altering America through its catastrophic border crisis.