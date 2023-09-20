Police: A Quadruple Murder in an Illinois Suburb 'Not Random'

That crime is on the increase in blue cities thanks to Democrat leadership is not news in and of itself. It is one of those things that Americans have been forced to accept in the course of the last three years. And with the end of cash bail in Illinois, one can expect that benighted state to see more upticks in crime. But an incident on Sunday is not the average random street crime that is sadly becoming part and parcel of American life.

In Romeoville, Ill., police went to a home on a welfare check, only to discover a quadruple murder. ABC7 in Chicago reported that Roberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, and two children were shot, along with three dogs. Neighbors noted that the family kept to themselves and that no one ever saw the children playing outside.

Fox News stated that at a Tuesday press conference, Romeoville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Burne said, “Our detectives and crime scene investigators spent the last 36 hours collecting a tremendous amount of evidence. We were able to determine that this was not a random incident and there was no cause for a shelter-in-place order.” He added that the incident was not a murder-suicide.

The incident is being investigated as a murder. Fox also reported that Rachel Kinder, who is the superintendent of the Valley View School District, released the following statement about the two children, who attended Robert C. Hill Elementary School:

It is with deep sadness that we inform you about a recent loss to our VVSD school community. Today, on September 18th, 2023, we were informed that two of our R.C. Hill Elementary School students tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of gun violence at their residence in Romeoville. This violent incident and loss are sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school community. The Romeoville Police Department and the Village of Romeoville are the direct source of information for updates related to this matter. Per the Romeoville Police Department, the investigation is still in its early stages. Due to the sensitivity of the case, and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no further details will be released at this time. (sic)

This tragedy was an act of gun violence in the sense that at least one gun was involved. But this was no random street shooting in a hold-up gone wrong. The adults, two children, and three dogs were murdered in their home. Of course, the comment boards have been lit up with people saying that this was meant to “send a message,” and that it has “cartel” written all over it. That, of course, is conjecture until the police make an announcement one way or the other. But the nature of the crime shows that it was not a case of a home invasion that turned particularly ugly.

According to The Daily Caller, on Friday, Joe Biden is expected to announce a new federal office, one designed specifically to combat gun violence. The outlet said that gun control advocates have been urging Biden to create such an agency since his election. And yet in the last three years, as the leaders of progressive cities have asserted their control, violence and lawlessness have only escalated. Gun rights advocates will claim that increased government overreach will only result in law-abiding citizens losing their right to own firearms.

It is worth noting that gun laws, or even a federal agency, would not be able to stop murders such as the ones that claimed Roberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two children. There should be mourning and outrage. But there should also be arrests. Likely, when the culprit or culprits are caught, we will learn that there should already have been arrests and imprisonment. When law and order are ignored, it is the innocent who will suffer. Whoever committed those atrocities would not give a second thought to laws or even a new federal agency. And they have even less regard for human life.