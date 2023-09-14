Illegal Immigrant Wanted for Stabbing Gets Sprung, Murders Another

Carlos Corrales-Ramirez, 20, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, was arrested in Champlain, N.Y., last March by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), just miles from the Canadian border.

CBP soon learned Corrales-Ramirez was wanted for a non-fatal stabbing in Laurel, Md., a month earlier. He was handed over to the New York State Police (NYSP) and detained in the Clinton County Hoosegow where he sat for 30 days as he awaited the necessary paperwork to extradite him back to Maryland. When Maryland didn’t respond, a New York judge extended Corrales-Ramirez’s stay by another 60 days. Maryland still failed to respond, and Corrales-Ramirez was set free in late June.

On Sept. 2, 2023, Corrales-Ramirez was arrested for the stabbing death of Jario Hernandez-Sanchez, 28, of Troy, N.Y., roughly 155 miles south of the Clinton County Jail.

Now that someone is dead, people are asking questions, including Rensselaer County Executive Steven McLaughlin.

“We want some answers here, McLaughlin told The Washington Times. “One of my constituents was murdered by somebody that was already caught. We don’t know really anything other than he was apprehended and somehow not sitting in jail or not deported.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) points the finger at New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Joe Biden.

“We must immediately secure our borders and stop incentivizing illegal immigration to prevent further tragedies like this from occurring,” Stefanik said in a statement.

Maryland State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy fell short of admitting that her state dropped the ball.

“Regrettably, despite our efforts, we are aware that the application wasn’t received by the Secretary of State promptly, leading to the current situation,” Braveboy related to The National Desk. “Currently, we are working together with all the relevant agencies to modernize and approve upon the extradition process.”

The forms were returned to New York in August, almost two months after Corrales-Ramirez had been released, and one month before he would allegedly murder Hernandez-Sanchez.

What Have We Learned?

Corrales-Ramirez was in the United States illegally. He allegedly stabbed a man multiple times in Maryland and was arrested a month later near the U.S.-Canadian border. He was held for three months in a New York jail awaiting extradition forms that would send him back to face charges in Maryland. The extradition papers were allegedly somehow not received until after Corrales-Ramirez was released. He then murdered another Hispanic male. He is now locked up in a New York jail, facing murder charges.

Illegal immigrant crimes surged in 2021, and our nation’s cities are being crushed by the cost of the migrant influx. But don’t worry: Comrade Kamala is the “border czar” and she has everything under control.

One thing is certain, if Corrales-Ramirez hadn’t been in the United States or if Maryland hadn’t dropped the ball after he was arrested, he couldn’t have murdered Mr. Hernandez-Sanchez.