WATCH: Video and Photos of the Worsening Biden Border Crisis in Arizona

New video and photos from Fox News capture part of the Biden administration’s increasingly catastrophic border crisis, as over 9,000 illegals were encountered by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in a single day.

CBP encountered an estimated 9,100 illegal aliens in just one day, according to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin on X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 13. The magnitude of the Biden border crisis is becoming difficult to comprehend, and too many of these migrants are simply being released since Border Patrol does not have the resources to deal with them. The migrant flood includes tens of thousands of potential terrorists and criminals.

Melugin:

NEW: Per CBP sources, yesterday alone, Border Patrol apprehended over 7,400 illegal immigrants at the southern border, & when combined with CBP ports of entry, there were over 9,100 migrant encounters in one day. I’m told CBP released 5,000+ yesterday w/ a notice to appear. As of this morning, CBP had over 21,000 people in custody.

My hometown of Tucson, Ariz., is one place experiencing a disturbing influx of illegal migrants. ”NEW: Large numbers of single adult men from all over the world are crossing illegally into Border Patrol’s Tucson, AZ sector,” Melugin announced on Sept. 14. “Our team shot this video in Lukeville, AZ, where men from Africa have been crossing daily. Hundreds from Senegal have crossed here in recent days.”

Melugin also shared images and explained just how overwhelming the border crisis is in the single sector of Tucson. “NEW: Images from Ajo, AZ show illegal immigrants being detained in an outdoor Border Patrol holding area yesterday as the Tucson, AZ sector is overwhelmed & CBP facilities there are overcapacity,” he posted on Sept. 14. “The sector has seen approx 2,000 illegal crossings per day last 3 days in a row & street releases are now taking place there in an effort to decompress.”

A retired ICE Field Office Director, John Fabbricatore, confirmed that the situation at the border is only getting worse, and it’s due to deliberate policymaking. “I retired from ICE last year. Since I retired I have been down to the border 6 times. The problem has gotten worse. The border is not secure. This is by design. This administration wants open borders!” he insisted.

As I noted above, this illegal migrant invasion is a national security risk, putting Americans in danger. CBP data records 10,810 migrant criminals arrested just in this Fiscal Year. Meanwhile, CBP flagged 74,904 illegal migrants across the U.S. for being potential national security risks (i.e. potential terrorists or those with terrorist ties) between October 2022 and August 2023. That’s a huge increase over last year’s total of 25,627 individuals. And under Biden, it’s only going to get worse.