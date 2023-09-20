UNREAL: Empire State Building Defaced With Pfizer Vax Propaganda

COVID-19 propaganda somehow manages to get weirder and weirder over time. This is venturing into “Alice in Wonderland” territory, like a PCP trip gone as wrong as it could (which is very wrong).

Currently, the iconic Empire State Building in New York City is graffitied with blue “in honor of Pfizer” so as to prod New Yorkers to receive the corporation’s new concoction.

Via Q104.3 – New York’s Classic Rock (emphasis added):

Seems like COVID’s everywhere again. But here’s good news from Pfizer! This season’s updated COVID-19 shots are now available for ages 6 months and up, and they’re designed to help protect against recent variants. That is why today, at 8pm, the Empire State Building turned its iconic building blue to announce that the CDC recommends everyone 6 months of age and older get this season’s updated COVID-19 shot. The blue light symbolizes our gratitude and appreciation for the updated vaccines and all those who made it possible. COVID-19 isn’t gone, and vaccination remains one of our best tools to help protect against the virus that causes the disease. Ask your doctor or pharmacist about this season’s updated COVID-19 shots. Learn more and schedule at the CDC’s website, vaccines.gov. Sponsored by Pfizer.

Blue and cyan tonight in partnership with @iheartradio in honor of a new vaccine pic.twitter.com/OmKe8oNl7N — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 16, 2023

Is there any mainstream media left that’s not “sponsored by Pfizer” at this point?

Apparently splashing its logo literally all over almost every major “news” show isn’t sufficient saturation for Pfizer — it’s now satisfying its itch for totalitarian control by defacing America’s most iconic monuments. By now, it’s more prevalent than the likeness of Big Brother in Orwell’s 1984.

Where does this end? Fauci’s face as the fifth installment on Mt. Rushmore? A needle to replace the torch on the State of Liberty? It seems the sky is the limit.

Apparently, the propaganda is particularly necessary now with the COVID-fatigued population. Pfizer is currently forecasting a paltry 24% shot uptake this year — far shy of the previous uptake with the initial shots.

As an aside, I’ve decided, based on a recommendation of a prominent dissident YouTuber, to begin asking all of my vax-happy acquaintances — the few I still have who haven’t given up on me as a hopeless domestic terrorist or whatever over the course of the past three years — whether they have gotten their “safe and effective” boosters at every conceivable opportunity.

Nothing has changed as far as their justification for getting shot up in 2021: the CDC is still recommending that everyone get the shots, corporate state media is still pushing them aggressively, and Anthony Fauci is still out and about — somehow in this unjust world not incarcerated or worse — cajoling his flock to take the needle once more.

I’ll never forget the COVIDians, even members of my family, for the shaming and fearmongering tactics they used to try to coerce me and millions of others to receive a medical product that, it turns out, was BS from the start. But I knew that at the time based on common sense and intuition.

They should never be permitted to forget either, and if they are averse to getting injected now — as the Public Health authorities are again exhorting them to — they should be made to feel what it’s like to be on the receiving end.