Lawsuit Against Pharmacies That Refused to Fill Ivermectin Prescriptions Tossed Out

As my colleague, Kevin Downey, Jr., reported last week at PJ Media, the FDA quietly performed an astonishing about-face regarding its position on ivermectin, declaring doctors can now prescribe it for the treatment of COVID-19.

(Certainly, the demonization of ivermectin following the COVID-19 “vaccines” hitting market had nothing to do with the fact that the COVID-19 emergency use authorization required that there be no other effective treatments available. That would be a “conspiracy theory” – evil and wrong.)

This is quite a dramatic divergence from the FDA’s previous position, the lie that ivermectin is a “horse medicine.”

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

I have previously chronicled elsewhere the various lies perpetrated by the corporate state media and Public Health™ authorities over the past several years against ivermectin, as it might have competed with Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA shots’ uptake in the general population. After all, no one in their right mind would gamble with an unproven, experimental treatment using novel technology when an actual safe and effective (not to mention cheap) prophylactic measure was available to them.

This week, a federal court in Missouri threw out a lawsuit filed on behalf of COVID-19 patients against pharmacies that refused to fill ivermectin prescriptions legally written by their doctors.

Via KIMT3 News (emphasis added):

A federal appeals court has sided with pharmacies in Albert Lea that refused to fill prescriptions for medications that would be used to treat COVID-19. Court documents state that in 2021, William and Karla Salier had gotten prescriptions from a doctor in Missouri for ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine to treat their infection with COVID-19. William Salier had become seriously ill from the virus. Pharmacists at Walmart and Hy-Vee refused to fill those prescriptions. Karla Salier says the Walmart pharmacist rudely lectured her about the dangers of treating COVID-19 with ivermectin and the Hy-Vee pharmacist said it was against corporate policy to prescribe the drugs for COVID-19. William and Karla Salier obtained and used a veterinary version of ivermectin meant for horses and other large animals and quickly recovered. The Saliers then sued Walmart and Hy-vee for violating their “common-law right to self-determination.” A district court dismissed the Salier’s lawsuit and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit has done the same. It ruled that Minnesota law allows pharmacists to exercise independent judgment in filling prescriptions and notes that “the FDA and every government agency and major medical authority addressing the issued had denounced and recommended against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19,” and the FDA had revoked its initial emergency-use authorization to use hydroxychloroquine to treat patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

One question remains: how many people suffering from COVID-19 and desperate for help, whose stories may never surface inside of a courtroom, were denied their legal ivermectin prescriptions, went home, and died quietly so they could become another statistic to use to propagandize the public into catatonic fear?

It’s certainly, it appears the court agrees, within any pharmacy’s purview to deny therapeutic medication with a decades-long history of safe use to its customers, but let’s make sure the public knows who’s doing it: Walmart and Hyvee.

