NYC Teen Rescued After Being Kicked Out of House, Trafficked for Weeks on Long Island

A homeless 18-year-old woman from New York City was rescued from a human trafficker in Shirley, Long Island, N.Y. after roughly four weeks of being forced into having sex for money, which the reprobate trafficker kept.

The woman, referred to in court documents as “Jane Doe,” was kicked out of her dad’s house after graduating high school and turning 18 years old. She had been sleeping in Manhattan subway stations when she met Javesh Persaud, 33, from Shirley on an app called Omegle, which, according to its website is:

Teen kicked out of house by dad is kidnapped on streets, forced into sex slavery: prosecutor

Persaud, pretending to be an aide to the homeless, offered the woman food, clothes, a shower, and a place to sleep. He picked her up in Manhattan and drove her roughly 65 miles out to a parking lot on Long Island in Shirley. He pointed to a broken-down car in the lot and informed her that was where she would be sleeping. The next day he forced her to have sex with strangers for money, which she never saw.

At some point, the victim said she was done having sex with strangers. Persaud slapped her, pulled out a large knife he always carried, choked, and raped her. Terrified, she went back to being trafficked.

“This defendant allegedly took advantage of this victim’s vulnerability in order to inflict unspeakable and repeated traumas upon her for his own profit,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney stated. “Human Trafficking is a scourge on our community that is often hiding in plain sight. My office will do everything in its power to combat this kind of atrocity.”

After roughly four weeks of forced prostitution, “Jane Doe” seized an opportunity when Persaud was away and called Polaris Project, the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Polaris immediately contacted the Suffolk County Police Dept. “Jane” was rescued, and Persaud was arrested shortly afterward.

Persaud is looking at six felonies including sex trafficking and criminal sexual act in the first degree. He is being held on $250,000 cash bail. It isn’t entirely clear where Persaud “advertised” or who paid to have sex with the young woman.