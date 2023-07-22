Traffic Update: Child Flesh Peddlers Busted Nationwide as 'Sound of Freedom' Explodes

The blockbuster child sex trafficking film “Sound of Freedom” hit the $100 million mark despite some alleged “distractions” as cops around the United States arrested at least a dozen pedophile sex dealers.

FACT-O-RAMA! The CDC claims roughly one in every 13 boys — and almost 25% of girls — will be the victim of child sex abuse.

Eight men were arrested in Roseville, Calif., near Sacramento, for allegedly attempting to meet a “person under the age of 14” for “lewd and lascivious” reasons.

The busts came after a two-day sting called “Operation No-Go Zone.” All eight men were arrested when they attempted to physically meet with a minor.

You sell a bag of cocaine once. A child can be sold, five, ten times a day, for 10 years. —From the hit film “Sound of Freedom”

Texas

Four people — including a teacher — were arrested for child sex trafficking in Dallas on July 20. Two of those arrested were also charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child. One of the alleged culprits took photos of the victim to be used in a commercial sex advertisement.

The victim disappeared several weeks ago and was thought to be a runaway.

FACT-O-RAMA! Biden’s DOJ recently scrubbed its child sex trafficking page and omitted information, including “the cross border transportation of children.” Almost 130,000 unaccompanied kids entered the U.S. through the southern border in 2022, a record.

Washington

A 73-year-old man from Washington State was arrested for purchasing indecent photos of girls he knew to be between 10 and 14 years old from the social media app Instagram.

Steven Smith — who recently retired from teaching at the University of Idaho — was downloading more photos when the police entered his home.

When asked if knew why the police were there, Smith responded, “Yes, it’s probably from what I have been downloading.”

Lefty Media

The Pravda press has “oddly” been quick to denounce “Sound of Freedom.”

Jackpuddings at Media Matters were quick to dismiss the film and somehow associate it with QAnon conspiracy theories:

Sound of Freedom, which Caviezel stars in, opens in a limited release on July 4 and — judging by the actor’s recent promotional tour on conservative outlets — the movie could find a cult audience by spoon-feeding its viewers a titillating but false narrative that a global cabal of child traffickers includes everyone from U.S. intelligence agencies to liberal politicians to Hollywood executives.

‘Scuse me?

MULTI-RAMA-O-RAMA! Cult Audience? “Sound of Freedom” has thus far grossed $100 million. False narrative? UNICEF stated that one-third of all human trafficking in the world involves kids. Actor Corey Feldman has been sounding the alarm about pedos in Hollywood for years. Six liberal California politicians shot down a bill to tough child sex laws (the bill has since re-emerged). The CIA nabbed at least 10 of their own employees or contractors engaging in sex crimes with children. Global, you say?

Media Matters isn’t alone. Rolling Stone magazine has written two articles attacking the film.

Look at this NPR hit piece:

But the movie is also being criticized as a vehicle for conspiracy theories and misleading depictions of human trafficking — landing it in the middle of the country’s politically polarized culture wars. The film, based on a real-life, controversial anti-trafficking activist, is being heavily promoted in conservative media. Former President Donald Trump is hosting a screening on Wednesday at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J .

This movie is being criticized by the left. Rolling Stone slams the film as “QAnon,” and the bootlickers at NPR write that the movie “is being criticized as a vehicle for conspiracy theories.” Yes, by other lefty rags, you idiots.

How is the anti-trafficking activist Tim Ballard — or anyone else who fights child sex trafficking — “controversial?”

As our own Catherine Salgado reported, the U.S. is the # 1 consumer of child sex trafficking.

NPR goes on to further link the movie to “conservative media” and of course, their public enemy #1, President Trump. Reason enough for lefty lickspittles to decry and avoid the film.

REMINDER-O-RAMA! Leftists think they are morally superior to you. They will do what they are told, lest they be banned from the ranch. So when their masters tell them that “Sound of Freedom” is for “lowlife” conservatives like you and me, they will jump on the bandwagon and, yes, mock the movie shining a spotlight on a worldwide pedo problem, even if they have kids of their own.

Now why would the left circle the wagons and attack a movie exposing the evils of international sex trafficking?

Roll the tape:

1. Former ABC news producer James Meek pleaded guilty this week to receiving and sending child pornography. Court documents reveal that Meek engaged in an online conversation involving his sexual interest in kids, including the rape of an infant. Meek is looking at a minimum of five years and a maximum of 10 years behind bars.

2. The alleged Pedo Peter

Why is Joe Biden LICKING and SNIFFING children? What’s wrong with this guy? pic.twitter.com/DL5AlpBEjc — Jason Björn (@JasonBjorn5) July 14, 2023

3. Ex-CNN producer John Griffin was sentenced last month to more than 19 years in prison for convincing a woman to bring her nine-year-old daughter to his $2.5 million ski chalet in Vermont, where he raped the child.

4. Let’s not forget the trans community — the current flavor of the day for leftists — has serious problems with pedos in their ranks:

Maybe, perhaps, I proffer, the left is attacking “Sound of Freedom” to protect a few of its own.