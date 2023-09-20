There Were More Feds Embedded at Capitol Riot Than Previously Thought

The Capitol riot that took place on Jan. 6, 2021, has become one of the Democrats’ favorite things to talk about. To hear them say it, it was as bad as the Pearl Harbor attack and 9/11, if not worse. Joe Biden has called it the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.”

To enhance the rhetoric, we often get treated to a lot of nonsense and bogus claims. In addition to his bizarre reference to the Civil War, Biden has falsely alleged that rioters killed a Capitol police officer — a claim that has long been debunked, but that has never stopped him from telling the tall tale repeatedly.

There are lots of details about the riot that Democrats have fought hard to keep from the public — hence the reason why Nancy Pelosi broke precedent by handpicking the entire Select Committee on the Capitol riot, making sure it was full of partisan Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans. Do you remember the collective freakout when Tucker Carlson was given hours and hours of footage that the committee didn’t want the public to see?

There’s a lot about the riot that Democrats simply don’t want us to know, and when we’ve managed to learn a few things that are, shall we say, not good for the preferred narrative, they get dismissed as conspiracy theories.

Some of the lingering questions about the riot are how many FBI agents and informants were embedded amongst the demonstrators and what role they played in instigating the violence. It’s long been suspected that there were several feds involved, but the true number may be much larger than we thought. In fact, according to a report from the New York Post, there were so many paid informants in the crowd that the House Judiciary Committee literally “lost track” of them and had to perform an audit to determine how many were there.

The FBI had so many paid informants that they lost track of the number and had to perform a later audit to determine exactly how many “Confidential Human Sources” run by different FBI field offices were present that day, a former assistant director of the bureau has told lawmakers. At least one informant was communicating with his FBI handler as he entered the Capitol, according to Steven D’Antuono, formerly in charge of the bureau’s Washington field office. D’Antuono has testified behind closed doors to the House Judiciary Committee that his office was aware before the riot that some of their informants would attend a “Stop the Steal” rally thrown by former President Donald Trump but he only learned after the fact that informants run by other field offices also were present, along with others who had participated of their own accord. The Washington field office had to ask FBI headquarters “to do a poll or put out something to people saying w[ere] any CHSs involved,” he said, so they could get a handle on the scale of the FBI’s spying operations at the Capitol that day.

How many informants were involved? We still don’t know exactly. D’Antuono must not have wanted to say, because he only offered the vague response of “a handful,” which could mean anything.

How many FBI agents and informants were there, and did they instigate the violence? Did they try to stop it? We don’t know, but previous reports have suggested they have been instigators. But one thing is for sure: there were far more there that day than we previously thought.