Explosive Revelation: Feds Potentially Instigated in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Violence

While Democrats and the media have long pushed the narrative that Donald Trump “incited” a “insurrection” at the Capitol, fresh evidence has emerged about the federal government’s involvement in the January 6th riot, raising further questions about the government’s role in the incident.

A lawyer representing members of the Proud Boys filed a motion revealing the presence of numerous informants who had infiltrated the group. The motion (read it below), obtained by Julie Kelly of American Greatness, stated that FBI informants were vastly outnumbered by both confidential human sources (CHS) and plain-clothes operatives from other law enforcement agencies.

According to the motion, “[a]n agency called Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) seems to have played a major role in handling and running CHSs among the Proud Boys on January 6, 2021.”

BREAKING: Another doozy of a motion filed today by a Proud Boy defense lawyer related to informants, undercover agents Number of DC Metro undercovers keeps growing: pic.twitter.com/3vOrIUZNPT — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

The motion contains even more incriminating information about the informants, particularly their behavior captured on bodycam footage. According to the document, “This new information is plainly exculpatory.”

The undercover agents seen in the footage were not only observing but actively encouraging the protesters with chants like “Go! Go! Go!” “Stop the Steal!” and “Whose House? Our House!”

The attorney also highlights the presence of 10 to 12 previously unidentified plain-clothes Metropolitan Police officers among the Proud Boys on January 6th, indicating that there were at least 50 informants who had infiltrated the group on that day.

Oh my–DOJ withheld info re DC Metro police involvement until just recently (Proud Boys trial started in DECEMBER) and one officer deleted evidence from his device. WTF pic.twitter.com/CGaO0TeakG — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) April 10, 2023

Why does this matter? After all, we have known that law enforcement agencies had infiltrated various groups like the Proud Boys for some time now. What this new filing tells us is that these informants weren’t merely observers; they were instigating violence.

“Undercover operatives were planted among the protesters as instigators; not just observers,” the motion alleges. To make matters worse, the Department of Justice, run by Attorney General Merrick Garland, withheld information about these embedded informants from the Proud Boys’ defense, and one undercover Metropolitan police officer was able to destroy evidence. The Proud Boys were charged with seditious conspiracy, and the trial, which started in December, is nearing its end. “Again, this content would have been absolutely exculpatory if timely provided to defendants,” the motion reads.

“We still do not know the extent to which the crowd’s First Amendment demonstrations were transformed into violence by undercover law enforcement officers.”

Assuming the defense attorney’s allegations are true, then government agents were instigating violence that may not have happened without their encouragement. There’s a word for that. It’s called entrapment—a situation where law enforcement officials induce or persuade an individual to commit a crime that they otherwise would not have committed. When you consider this and all the footage of rioters being let into the Capitol by Capitol police, it raises serious questions about the events of January 6, 2021.

Read the court documents:

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, v. ETHAN NORDEAN by PJ Media on Scribd