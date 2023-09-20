Insanity Wrap: The Coroner Will Rule California's Death a Suicide

“California’s state and local governments took one look at their own dismal precedent and said, ‘Hold my half-double decaffeinated half-caf with a twist of lemon.'” That’s the lead crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of the best bad news.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

How Long Can You Stand to Watch?

LGBTQ activist says there’s no such thing as parental rights and schools should be able to keep secrets from parents pic.twitter.com/U6RT44rKlA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 19, 2023

In this week’s “How Long Can You Stand to Watch?” challenge, I made it all of 16 seconds before closing the tab with extreme prejudice.

How long did you last?

I’d add that Mr. I-Have-A-Puppy-In-My-Van here is probably Canadian since he mentions the Charter where we might reference the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. And while I wrote off Canada years ago as beyond saving — here’s to hoping I’m wrong — states like California either have passed or are considering legislation that makes the State the sole arbiter of your child’s genital mutilation surgery.

I’d tell people to get the hell out of California but they’re already doing so in record numbers, as you’re about to see.

Will the Last Person to Leave California Please Turn Out the Lights?

It’s kind of a big deal to lose or gain even one congressional seat during our decennial reapportionment — and representation in the all-important Electoral College, too. Even with so many people fleeing harsh lockdowns in 2020, Florida and Texas, the two fastest-growing states in the Union, only gained three seats between them in 2021. California — which had just four seats when it became a state in 1850 — quickly grew into a powerhouse in every way. By 2020, the Golden State enjoyed 53 seats in Congress and 55 votes in the EC, by far the largest in the nation.

But then something funny happened on the way to total Democratic electoral domination.

After the 2020 census and reapportionment the next year, California lost a seat for the first time in its 171-year history, dropping down to a “mere” 52. California didn’t just grow more slowly than the rest of the country, but it actually lost people, as you probably already know.

Well, California’s state and local governments took one look at their own dismal precedent and said, “Hold my half-double decaffeinated half-caf with a twist of lemon.”

“If current trends continued,” the good folks at Decision Desk HQ concluded in a new video report, “the state could lose as many as five congressional districts in the 2030 reapportionment.”

With Texas already at 40 and expected to continue growing, the two states — one Red, one Blue — could reach near-parity in time for the 2032 election.

I know that might seem like a long time from now but just imagine all the popcorn-munching opportunities provided by California’s rapid decline. Have you ever witnessed a reapportionment battle in states like North Carolina when they gain a seat? It’s a brutal process — and it’s worse, much worse, when a state loses a seat. The powers that be have to decide which of their friends’ jobs to eliminate, like a flock of chickens voting on which one gets plucked.

Now picture California Democrats trying to eliminate five seats in a single go. Since it’s Dem-dominated cities like L.A. and San Francisco losing the most people, you might need to franchise an Orville Reddenbocker distributorship to ensure a large enough supply of popcorn.

There is that caveat: “If current trends continue…” Sure, California might mend its ways and reverse the outflow.

They could cut taxes and regulations and bring back small businesses. They could aggressively treat drug addiction and mental illness to rein in the homeless crisis. They could prosecute petty theft and make shopping districts safe again. They could stop feeding porn and transgender agitprop to children. They could upgrade their schools, their roads, their water infrastructure, and their electrical grid.

But California Democrats would have to do pretty much all of these things to make a difference. I doubt, based on permanent Dem basketcases like Detroit, to name just one example, they’ll do any of them. Instead, it’s a safe bet that Sacramento and the blue cities will double down on everything they’re already doing to drive out decent people. We’re watching the voters of a state choose suicide because that’s better than voting R.

If I had to choose between California doing better or worse than Decision Desk HQ predicts, I’d have to go with “worse.”

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go see a guy about a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity in Orville Reddenbocker futures.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

Trying to get cute pictures of your dog 😂

📽️ – Ladyandtheblues IG pic.twitter.com/9eMkTJ85Nu — Pier Pets (@PierPets) September 20, 2023

If that didn’t make you smile, don’t bother consulting your physician and just report directly to the morgue.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Pennsylvania high school stages walk out in protest of letting boys use the girls bathroom. pic.twitter.com/UPSJSq1TdG — Louder with Crowder Dot Com (@LWCnewswire) September 19, 2023

More like this, please.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

The headline says it all, as it usually does at the Daily Mail. But let me break out two small pieces for you, anyway. First, “the jet’s transponder was not working for an undetermined reason.” Hmmm, right?

Then this:

Former Marine Dan Grazier, who works at a Defense watchdog and warned about F-35 safety issues for years, said a software glitch or cyberattack could have caused the missing jet to malfunction. He told DailyMail.com: ‘There are thousands of penetration points, weaknesses in the entire enterprise that a hacker could access the software.’

I might be the Craziest Person in the World (This Week) for ever thinking that we’d learn the truth of what happened.

Stay tuned…

