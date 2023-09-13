Insanity Wrap: My Internet Sex Videos Somehow Got on the Internet

Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson’s internet sex video was seen on the internet, totally violating her privacy. “I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” she said of a different violation. That’s the lead crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap, an entire week’s worth of the best bad news.

Plus:

How to raise your kids to be as awful a human being as you are.

Mexico’s mummified space aliens.

Jailbreaking dog finds the perfect new home.

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

How Long Can You Stand to Watch?

Who wouldn’t want this guy as their neighbor? He seems nice… very normal behavior and a great role model to children… pic.twitter.com/STJ5PXtTGT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 12, 2023

In this week’s “How Long Can You Stand to Watch?” challenge, I made it all the way through.

Granted, it was only 24 seconds, and the kids were adorable.

And by “adorable,” I mean, “the victims of Dad’s crass manipulations.”

How long did you last?

Gibson Internet Sex Videos Somehow Got on the Internet

There’s water pouring out of the sink faucet that I just twisted all the way open. It must have a leak. The president just went on the record in front of TV cameras about a conversation he had with his Secretary of State. There must be a leaker in the White House. A Democrat candidate for the Virginia statehouse took cash tips to perform sex acts on the internet with her husband, and people have seen it. Somebody must have leaked the video.

At least, that’s the hard spin you’ll find from the New York Times and onetime semi-amateur pr0n star, Susanna Gibson, a first-time candidate running for Virginia’s 57th House of Delegates seat. She’s a nurse practitioner with two young kids and an apparently very happy husband.

On Monday, as you’ve probably already read, the Washington Post revealed that Gibson “performed sex online with husband for tips” on the Chaturbate platform.

I’ll leave it to you, gentle reader, to deduce what “Chaturbate” means, but the site live-streams people doing you-know-what for other people on the internet. The streams are often archived on other sites for your enduring viewing pleasure. While Chaturbate forbids performers from asking for tips to perform particular acts, at least one video reviewed by the Post showed Gibson and her husband doing just that.

“I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that,” she said, which I’m assuming must have been really something.

I’ve now read four different mainstream media write-ups of l’Affair Gibson, and none of them reveals what it is she’d do for extra tokens. She’d have my vote if it was minor street repairs.

The clips came to the Post’s attention via an unnamed Republican operative. It’s unknown how the operative discovered that “hotwifeexperience” and Gibson are one and the same. It is known that Gibson kept her hotwifeexperience profile live, even after launching her campaign for office, “uploading at least one image of herself on the sex streaming site a month later.” If nothing else, she’s stupid and shortsighted enough to hold public office.

“My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” Gibson said.

If sharing the URL to a video is a crime, YouTube is going to have to come up with a new business model.

The New York Times called the revelation a “leak,” as though someone snuck into stately Gibson Manor and skedaddled with their private home video.

Gibson described it as “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

Oh, honey. You violated your own privacy the moment you flipped open the cover on the webcam. If anything illegal happened, it’s only if Virginia still has any of those old-timey sex laws on the books. Or as the Post put it more dryly, “Gibson originally live-streamed these sexual acts on a site that was not password-protected,” and “the couple had more than 5,700 followers there.”

“This penetration of my private spaces will only stiffen my supporters’ resolve,” Gibson didn’t say but should have. “I hope to have a deep and meaningful intercourse with them on this issue and anything else that might come up.”

The tossup seat is currently held by Democrat Sally Hudson, who is skipping reelection to run for the state senate and who is not believed to have taken money from strangers to get nasty on the internet.

Before We Continue, Here’s a Short Video to Restore Your Faith in Everything…

This story is so wholesome. Dog kept escaping animal shelter and running to an old age home. So they adopted him 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/mXgw7yKECJ — Sarah Bee🐝 (@BirrelleBee) September 12, 2023

Day. Made.

What’s the Spanish for ‘Alien Autopsy’

When it comes to aliens and UFOs — excuse me, UAPs — I’ve pretty much had Fox Mulder’s “I Want to Believe” poster thumbtacked to my brain since I was a little kid.

But there’s a big difference between “I want to believe” and “I totally buy that” after UFO researcher Jaime Maussan showed off two mummified “alien corpses” to the Mexican congress. He testified under oath that a third of their DNA was unknown and claimed that these “specimens are not part of our evolutionary history on Earth.”

However, as Sky News reported, an earlier claim “by Mr. Maussan that a mummified body – purportedly that of an alien – found near Nazca in Peru was later debunked as it was shown to be a human child.”

Still… I do want to believe.

Quote(s) of the Week

Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss totally, publicly contradicting and humiliating yourself.

The Craziest Person in the World (This Week)

“Chicago faces a $538 million budget shortfall in 2024, with $200 million of it tied to the migrant crisis, influential alderpersons were told Tuesday.”

It would take a heart of stone not to laugh.

In fact, I can hear the entire state of Texas laughing, all the way up here in Colorado.

