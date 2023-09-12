A Porn Star Is Running for the Virginia House of Delegates, and Why Not?

Susanna Gibson is running for a key seat in the Virginia House of Delegates that could determine which party has a majority in that body and can enact its agenda. She has also just been discovered to be an active porn star, performing sex acts with her husband on livestreams. After this news broke, Gibson was defiant, refusing to withdraw from the race. And why should she? She perfectly encapsulates the Democrats’ present-day ethos: statism and libertinism wrapped in the language of moral crusades and individual rights.

Gibson promises that if she is elected, she “will continue to fight for you, your families, and our community.” Hey, great, we’ve never heard a candidate say that before. She ticks all the boxes for today’s left: “Climate change is a very real threat to our national security, public health, economic prosperity, and diverse biosphere,” she informs us solemnly. She wants “common-sense gun laws.” She “will be a strong ally for the LGBTQ+ community in our General Assembly.”

Above all, she will fight for the most important issue of all for Democrats today, the right to sacrifice babies to Moloch: “As a volunteer with Planned Parenthood, I believe strongly — with every fiber of my being — that women must have control over their own bodies.” Oh, boy, does she.

The Washington Post revealed Monday that Gibson has “performed sex acts with her husband for a live online audience and encouraged viewers to pay them with ‘tips’ for specific requests.” She “streamed sex acts on Chaturbate, a platform that says it takes its name from ‘the act of masturbating while chatting online.’” Yet despite the fact that these live streams were all too public, a furious Gibson responded to this revelation by terming it “an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family.”

In the tried-and-true Democrat fashion, Gibson claimed victimhood, saying that the disclosure that she has sex for money on video “won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me.” She charged that “my political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up.”

Wait a minute. A “sex crime”? Gibson was referring not to her videos, but to the revelation that she had made them. As they were quite public, it’s difficult to see how she has a case, but she is claiming that the revelation that she made the videos constitutes revenge porn, which is against the law in Virginia. With all the indignant self-righteousness he could muster, Gibson’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, stated: “We are working closely with state and federal law enforcement.”

Yeah, well, it doesn’t take a lawyer to point out that revenge-porn laws address the unauthorized publication of photos or videos that were meant to remain private. The Post notes that “in this case, Gibson originally live-streamed these sexual acts on a site that was not password-protected. The couple had more than 5,700 followers there.

Many of the videos remained available to the public on other unrestricted sites as of Saturday.” Watkins “pointed to a 2021 Virginia Court of Appeals ruling that found it was unlawful for a man to secretly record his girlfriend during a consensual sexual encounter even if he did not show the video to others.” Yet there was nothing secret about Gibson’s videos.

Corey D. Silverstein, whom the Post identifies as “a prominent adult entertainment industry lawyer,” is more honest when he says, “I think it’s fantastic you have someone running who has an open sex life. It’s actually very refreshing.” Refreshing maybe, but Susanna Gibson certainly epitomizes the ethos of the modern Democrat Party. Why shouldn’t the party that is pushing drag queens and pornography in primary schools want a pornographic performer in the Virginia House of Delegates?

Related: Democrats Think the Rules Don’t Apply to Them

In Huxley’s “Brave New World,” the luckless inhabitants of the dystopian statist future are kept perpetually stoned with a drug that keeps them passive and happy as they toil away as slaves to the state. Gibson’s drug of choice is pornography, but if that doesn’t do it for you, the Democrats are also offering free needles and all manner of other perks to those who just keep pushing the correct lever and keeping them in power. The Post notes that Gibson’s “two largest donors are the environmental group Clean Virginia Fund ($45,000) and the abortion rights outfit Emily’s List ($20,000).” Of course, they are. Impoverished, barren, and enslaved to the shallow pursuit of pleasure: there’s the perfect leftist voter.

In her own defense, Gibson took a page from Trump’s playbook, charging that “they are trying to silence me because they want to silence you, and I won’t let that happen.” She doesn’t want us silenced until she is elected. Then she wants us to shut up and watch porn while we are disarmed and rendered defenseless as our economy is destroyed and our rights are systematically taken away. It’s the Democrat way. She’s the perfect Democrat candidate.