Trump Back on Top of Biden in RCP Average

Here’s some news that’s sure to set rivers of cold sweat coursing down the backs of Leftists’ necks all around the globalist globe: Donald Trump is once again leading Joe Biden in the Real Clear Politics (RCP) average in a head-to-head match-up.

Read it and weep, Lefties:

“While a single poll is generally useless, the average of all major polls can be a better indicator of where public sentiment lies,” I wrote just the other day. “Even more useful is this average over time, as an indicator of trends.” Indeed: Trump pulling ahead once could have been a fluke, but now he seems to be making a habit of it.

So how’s that RCP trend looking? Here’s a snapshot of the past 10 months:

Yup, Trump is ascendant, alright. Now let’s compare Trump’s half-a-point lead today to the exact same moment in the 2020 election cycle — Sept. 20, 2019:

Four years ago today, Biden led Trump but an astonishing 11.7 points. That’s a big enough lead to make one think that that geezer might actually have been the legitimate winner in 2020. But today, after a massive swing of 12.2 points, Biden is trailing Trump at 44.6% to 45.1%.

In another positive trend, Trump’s portion of the electorate who support him has increased from 41% four years ago to 45.1% today. It’s no mean feat to climb four points in today’s stubbornly divided U.S. of A. Biden, meanwhile, has tumbled just over 8 points, from 52.7% four years ago to 44.6% today.

Biden’s steady loss of support is a fairly reliable indicator that he will be an unviable candidate by Election Day next year, no matter who the Republicans ultimately run. In fact, Biden’s unfitness for office is becoming such a liability that it’s even overpowering the Democrats’ ace in the hole: abortion.

We’ve been having a bit of a debate in the break room here at PJ Media, about whether the abortion issue will continue to lose elections for Republicans and for how long. After watching our glorious red tidal wave shrivel and die after the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, I’ve resigned myself to losing elections for a few more cycles. The issue is that abortion fans will feel the need to keep both Congress and the White House blue so they can pass a national law preserving feticide as the law of the land.

Could it be that Biden is so unelectable that his suckiness is starting to trump the Left’s passion for abortion? If so, that’s an impressive level of suck.